Young Heart and Straordinario work well

Young Heart and Straordinario worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 3).

Outer sand:

800m: Dedicate (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Go For The Moon (P. Vikram) 55.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Young Heart (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Straordinario (P. Vikram), Dramatic (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Former moved better and finished a length in front.

Inner sand:

600m: Raffinato (rb) 42. In good condition. Still I Rise (rb) 41.5. Shaped well. Black Label (Shah Alam) 47. Easy. Little Wonder (rb) 47.5.

800m: Windsor Walk (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. King’s Guardian (rb) 58, 600/43. Easy. Divine Splendour (Farid Ansari) 59, 600/43. In good shape. Imperial Gesture (rb), Only Dreams (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Kallania (P. Vikram) 57.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Little Wonder (rb) 1-3, 600/48. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Alvarita) (rb), a 2-y-o (French Navy - High Above) (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy.

1000m: Emperor Chaermavat (A.S. Peter) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Royal Baron (Shah Alam) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Alpho Domino (N. Darshan) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Clockwise (rb), Red Pencile (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Pneuma (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Easy.

1200m: King’s Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-27, 1000/1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Handy. Precious Gift (M.S. Deora) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Eased up. Persian Rock (Shah Alam) 1-28, (1200-600) 41. Eased up. Greeley (M.S. Deora) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Abilitare (rb) 1-28, 1000/1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Moved well.

Noted on Wednesday (Oct. 2):

Outer sand:

800m: First Empress (Bharat Mal) 59, 600/42.5. In good shape.

1000m: Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 1-12, 800/55, 600/43. In fine condition. Suriyakrishi (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. In fine trim. Gandolfini (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

Inner sand:

600m: Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 42. Shaped well. Midnight Sparkle (Koshi Kumar) 47.5. Easy. Bay Of Naples (rb) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Dedicate (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Amazing Joy (rb) 1-2.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Alexander (R. Manish) 57, 600/42. Worked well. Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 55.5, 600/41.5. In good shape. Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (A.S. Peter) 1-0, 600/45. They moved freely. Blue Sapphire (rb) 57, 600/42. Handy. Queen Anula (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Aarini (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Ashwa Dev (A.M. Tograllu) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Dedicate (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Dramatic (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44.5. Unextended. Miss Mustang (Shah Alam) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Handy. King’s Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Well in hand. Ocean Love (rb) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Pleased. Autumn Light (rb) 1-17, 800/58, 600/42.5. Extended. Sweet Legacy (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Abilitare (rb) 1-17, 800/59, 600/42.5. Easy.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Sabrina) (M.S. Deora) 1-28.5, 1000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/46. She moved well within herself. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 1-22, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Worked attractively. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-26.5, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved well.