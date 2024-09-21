Young Heart, Acantha and Sweet Legacy shine

Young Heart, Acantha and Sweet Legacy shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 20).

Inner sand:

800m: Young Heart (rb) 51.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Everwin (rb), Amazing Light (rb) 58, 600/43. They moved freely. Twinkleinhereyes (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Empire Of Dreams (M.S. Deora) 1-2.5, 600/48. Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 1-3, 600/48. Words Worth (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Emperor Charmavat (Ram Nandan), Element (rb) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished together. Acantha (P. Vikram), Dramatic (rb) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They impressed. Excellent Star (M. Bhaskar), Glorious King (Yash Narredu) 1-11, 800/57, 600/.43. They moved together. Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Sweet Legacy (rb), Mastercraft (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Precious Gift (M.S. Deora) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44.5. Unextended. Rising Tycoon (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Pirate’s Love (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Ugly Truth (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Viswash (rb), Wind Symbol (rb) 1-29.5, 1000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They finished together. King’s Battalion (Shah Alam), Persian Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-29, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/44. They were easy and finished together.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal), Bohemian Andromeda (Farid Ansari), Divine Splendour (rb) 1-12.34. A good jump. Gingersnap (M.S. Deora), Samachar (A.S. Peter) 1-6.06. They jumped out well, former extended and finished three lengths in front.