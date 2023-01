Yesterday carries the day in the T. Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup

January 21, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer L.V.R. Deshmukh’s ward Yesterday, ridden by P. Ajeeth Kumar, won the T. Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup, the main event of Saturday’s (Jan. 21) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey & Mrs. Lingala Aarti Reddy.

1. THE KHAMAM PLATE: GOLDEN GAZELLE (Ashad Asbar) 1, Miss Maya (Akshay Kumar) 2, Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 3 and Miracle Mary (Abhay Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 5-3/4. 1m, 12.61s. ₹54 (w), 13, 11 and 11 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 37, SHW: 17 and 10, FP: 133, Q: 35, Tanala: 261. Favourite: Miss Maya. Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

2. INDIAN NAVY ROLLING CHALLENGE TROPHY: ABOVE THE LAW (Ajay Kumar) 1, Bangor On Dee (Akshay Kumar) 2, Stag’s Leap (D.S. Deora) 3 and Ice Berry (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and Shd 1m, 11.57s. ₹136 (w), 16, 11 and 13 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 56, SHW: 46 and 11, FP: 518, Q: 124, Tanala: 669. Favourite: Bangor On Dee. Owner: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

3. YADADRI PLATE (Div. I): SILK (Sonu Kumar) 1, Its On (D.S. Deora) 2, Pedro Planet (Rafique Sk.) 3 and Eastern Blaze (B. Nikhil) 4. 2, 2-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 12.82s. ₹67 (w), 14, 10 and 24 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 68. SHW: 19 and 12, FP: 169, Q: 41, Tanala: 721. Favourite: Its On. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

4. YADADRI PLATE (Div. II): STAY SMART (Shivansh) 1, Protocol (Md. Ismail) 2 Deccan Ranger (Afroz Khan) 3 and Apex Star (G. Naresh) 4. Nose, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.23s. ₹18 (w), 10, 17 and 16 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 45, SHW: 13 and 42, FP: 104, Q: 72, Tanala: 435. Favourite: Stay Smart. Owner: Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

5. JANGAON PLATE: SPORTING SMILE (R.S. Jodha) 1, Pancho (Shivansh) 2, Saint Emilion (B. Nikhil) 3 and Red River (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. Not run: Blue Label. 1, 4 and 4. 1m, 14.21s. ₹66 (w), 15, 15 and 16 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 44, SHW: 25 and 20, FP: 309, Q: 157, Tanala: 879. Favourite: Saint Emilion. Owner: M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

6. T. CHANDRASEKHAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP: YESTERDAY (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, N R I Superpower (Akshay Kumar) 2, Super Angel (Abhay Singh) 3 and Kesariya Balam (Sonu Kumar) 4. 5-1/4, 2 and 1. 2m, 35.36s. ₹19 (w), 10 and 14 (p). SHP: 25, THP: 56, SHW: 11 and 12, FP: 32, Q: 15, Tanala: 122. Favourite: N R I Superpower. Owners: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey & Mrs. Lingala Aarti Reddy. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

7. SURYAPET PLATE: HERO OF THE EAST (Akshay Kumar) 1, Carnival Lady (Gaurav Singh) 2, Exclusive Spark (Md. Ismail) 3 and Voice Of A Dream (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3-3/4, 2-1/4 and Nk. 2m, 9.64s. ₹25 (w), 12, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 55, SHW: 15 and 26, FP: 103, Q: 65, Tanala: 199. Favourite: Hero Of The East. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹7,264 (29 tkts.) & 30%: 1,157 (78 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,920 (16 tkts.), (ii) 1,228 (27 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 3,686 (10 tkts.), (ii) 1,368 (50 tkts.).