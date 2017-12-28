Yanna Rascala triumphs

Yanna Rascala ridden by P.Trevor won the Edgar Desylva Trophy, the feature event of Thursday’s (Dec.28) evening races.

The winner is owned by M/s. Kishore M.Dingra & Sultan Singh. Trainer P. Shroff scored a treble.

1. LADY MOURA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: LORD OF THE SEA (Neeraj) 1, Flying Dragon (Raghuveer) 2, Gloriosus (Trevor) 3 and Moonshine (A.Imran Khan) 4. Hd, 1, 1/2. 1m 38.17s. ₹22 (w), 10 and 54 (p). SHP: 89, FP: 248, Q: 217, Tanala: 251 and 104. Favourite: Gloriosus. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Keki D.Mehta and Mr. Dara K.Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. WHITE METAL PLATE (1,200m), 2-y-o only: OCTAVIUS (A.Imran Khan) 1, Hope And Glory (Trevor) 2, Bluebell (Neeraj) 3 and Fanfare (C.S.Jodha) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/2, 2-1/4. 1m 13.14s. ₹22 (w), 14 and 12 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 43, Q: 14, Tanala: 211 and 110. Favourite: Hope And Glory. Owners: M/s. Gaurav Sethi & Abhimanyu J. Thackersey. Trainer: Altamash A.Ahmed.

3. VALLABHDAS H.ADWALIA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: CARNIVAL (Zervan) 1, Sumaaq (C.S.Jodha) 2, Red Revenge (Dashrath) 3 and Fencing (S.Amit) 4. 1/2,SH, 1, 1m 39.12s. ₹14 (w), 10, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 95, Q: 73, Tanala: 128 and 47. Favourite: Carnival. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H.Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh. Traner: P.Shroff.

4. EDGAR DESYLVA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: YANNA RASCALA (Trevor) 1, Star Councillor (Zervan) 2, Bateleur (Neeraj) 3 and Carbonara (A.Imran Khan) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4. 1m 23.50s. ₹21 (w), 12 and 22 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 109, Q: 149, Tanala: 88 and 30. Favourite: Bateleur. Owners: M/s. Kishore M.Dingra & Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. SPINOZA PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: AME (Trevor) 1, Sudarshan Chakra (T.S.Jodha) 2, Lilac Time (Dashrath) 3 and Arc Of Passion (Merchant) 4. Nk, 3/4, 1. 1m 13.76s. ₹ 26 (w), 14, 17 and 18 (p). SHP: 63, FP: 301, Q: 337, Tanala: 513 and 147. Favourite: Ame. Owners: Mr. Laxmikumar Goculdas rep. B.S.& Services Pvt Ltd, Mr. Ranjit Kapadia & Estate of Late Mr. Yogesh M.Shroff. Trainer: M.K.Jadhav.

6. SPRUNGLI PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: HIDDEN SOUL (Raghuveer) 1, An Jolie (A.Imran Khan) 2, Locarno (Nazil) 3 and Sawgrass (Santosh) 4. 2-1/4, 1, 1. 1m 11.49s. ₹77 (w), 28, 17 and 27 (p). SHP: 56, FP: 195, Q: 117, Tanala: 4,998 and 2,142. Favourite: An Jolie. Owner: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri. Trainer: S.S. Shah.

7. ONASSIS PLATE (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: NEMBE GREEK (C.S.Jodha) 1, Chaplin (Dashrath) 2, Goshawk (Trevor) 3 and Arc Shine (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Sir Percy Blakeney and Andalucia. 3, Snk, 3/4. 1m 12.11s. ₹81 (w), 20, 19 and 12 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 784, Q: 613, Tanala: 1,167 and 276. Favourite: Goshawk. Owners: M/s. Vinay Kumar & Abdul Majid Saboonchi. Trainer: Faisal A.Abbas.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹ 22,119 (20 tkts), : 30 per cent: 458 (414 tkts).

Treble : ₹5,052 (4 tkts). Super Jackpot : 70 per cent: 36,236 (2 tkts), : 30 per cent: 722 (43 tkts).