Xfinity should score in the S. Malakonda Reddy Memorial Cup

Hyderabad:

17 October 2021 00:30 IST

Trainer Anant Vatsalya’s Xfinity should score over his rivals in the S. Malakonda Reddy Memorial Cup, the feature event of Sunday’s (Oct. 17) races.

1. GOODWOOD PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 12.45 p.m.: 1. Arrowtown (1) Md. Ismail 56, 2. Grand Duke (4) C.P. Bopanna 56, 3. Magic Mark (2) B. Nikhil 56, 4. Sye Ra (9) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 5. Amalfitana (8) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 6. Archangels (7) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 7. Golden Amaris (10) Kuldeep 54.5, 8. Goldrun (6) Aneel 54.5, 9. N R I Sugar (11) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 10. Racing Rani (3) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 11. Siri (5) B.R. Kumar 54.5.

1. N R I SUGAR, 2. ARCHANGELS, 3. AMALFITANA

2. INDIAN NAVY ROLLING CHALLENGE TROPHY (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 1.15: 1. Strategist (4) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. British Empress (11) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Dandy Man (5) Ashad Asbar 57, 4. Full Volume (8) Ajit Singh 56.5, 5. N R I Elegance (3) Gaurav Singh 56, 6. Private Empire (2) Koushik 56, 7. Lockhart (9) Ajeeth Kumar 54, 8. City Of Wisdom (7) Mukesh Kumar 53, 9. The Special One (12) Abhay Singh 52.5, 10. Once More (1) B.R. Kumar 52, 11. Angel Tesoro (6) G. Naresh 51 and 12. Rapid Fire (10) Surya Prakash 51.

1. STRATEGIST, 2. BRITISH EMPRESS, 3. DANDY MAN

3. HALLMARK PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.45: 1. Due Diligence (4) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Good Connection (7) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. N R I Sport (5) Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 4. Flying Jet (8) Afroz Khan 57, 5. Moonlight Ruby (10) Kuldeep Singh 57, 6. Top Diamond (9) Akshay Kumar 56, 7. Top In Class (1) A.A. Vikrant 54, 8. N R I Blue (3) B. Nikhil 53, 9. Exponent (6) B.R. Kumar 51 and 10. Hurricane (2) Abhay Singh 51.

1. DUE DILIGENCE, 2. GOOD CONNECTION, 3. TOP DIAMOND

4. BLUE MAX PLATE (1,600m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.15: 1. Star Dancer (5) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Grand Finale (9) Deepak Singh 57, 3. N R I Touch (7) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Nightmare (2) Mukesh Kumar 57, 5. Ashwa Sultan (6) Ajit Singh 56.5, 6. Special Effort (1) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 7. Reining Queen (8) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 8. Paladino (4) N.B. Kuldeep 55.5 and 9. Starwalt (3) Khurshad Alam 54.5.

1. N R I TOUCH, 2. STAR DANCER, 3. SPECIAL EFFORT

5. FLORINA PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.45: 1. Star Racer (7) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. N R I Heights (4) Rohit Kumar 59, 3. Blickfang (5) Afroz Khan 57.5, 4. Miss Marvellous (9) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 5. Dunkirk (6) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 6. Sun Dancer (2) N.B. Kuldeep 56.5, 7. Call Of The Blue (3) Gaurav Singh 56, 8. Sheldon (8) G. Naresh 54 and 9. Story Teller (1) R.S. Jodha 53.5.

1. MISS MARVELLOUS, 2. SHELDON, 3. STAR RACER

6. S. MALAKONDA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.15: 1. Sporting Smile (6) C.P. Bopanna 60, 2. Xfinity (9) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Cosmic Run (5) Kiran Naidu 59, 4. Mystery (2) G. Naresh 58.5, 5. N R I Vision (10) Koushik 58, 6. City Of Bliss (3) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 7. Kingston (7) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 8. Amyra (8) Ashad Asbar 56, 9. Shaquille (4) Gaurav Singh 56 and 10. Jean Laefette (1) R. Ajinkya 55.5.

1. XFINITY, 2. KINGSTON, 3. AMYRA

7. GOODWOOD PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 3.45: 1. Cash Register (3) Ashad Asbar 56, 2. I Am Superman (1) Rafique Sk. 56, 3. Pacific Command (9) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Tales Of A Legend (2) A.A. Vikrant 56, 6. Good Tidings (7) Md. Ismail 54.5, 7. Isra (6) Aneel 54.5, 8. Kimberley (10) S.S. Tanwar 54.5, 9. Ostentatious (8) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 10. Silk (5) Mukesh Kumar 54.5.

1. CASH REGISTER, 2. PACIFIC COMMAND, 3. KIMBERLEY

Day’s Best: MISS MARVELLOUS

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.