ADVERTISEMENT

Xaily, Mescalito, River Of Gold, Magnus, Southern Force and Desert Goddess excel

Published - May 31, 2024 05:53 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Xaily, Mescalito, River Of Gold, Magnus, Southern Force and Desert Goddess excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 31).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1000m: Galahad (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/39. Strode out well. Perfect Legend (R. Pradeep), Bestindentification (R. Ravi) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former showed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Marzgovel (Indrajeet) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Pleased. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine shape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand:

600m: Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin), Prophecy (D. Patel) 43. They moved fluently. Constable (J. Chinoy), Jamari (P. Trevor) 46. They moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (rb), Majesticmerlin (Saddam H) 44. They moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: River Of Gold (Ajinkya) 1-11.5, 600/44. Impressed. Mansa Musa (Saqlian), Chagall (G. Vivek) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Superhero (Salman K), Chiraag (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Dawn Rising (Rayan), Southern Force (Saddam H) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Magnus (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Pleased. Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Golden Peaks (Ajinkya) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Golden Light (Ajinkya) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Xaily (P. Trevor), Mescalito (J. Chinoy) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. They impressed while the former started four lengths behind and finished level. Cordelia (G. Vivek), Jade (J. Chinoy) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Vafadar (Yash) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Southern Power (Saddam H) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US