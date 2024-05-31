Xaily, Mescalito, River Of Gold, Magnus, Southern Force and Desert Goddess excel

Xaily, Mescalito, River Of Gold, Magnus, Southern Force and Desert Goddess excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 31).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1000m: Galahad (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/39. Strode out well. Perfect Legend (R. Pradeep), Bestindentification (R. Ravi) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former showed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Marzgovel (Indrajeet) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Pleased. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine shape.

Outer sand:

600m: Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin), Prophecy (D. Patel) 43. They moved fluently. Constable (J. Chinoy), Jamari (P. Trevor) 46. They moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (rb), Majesticmerlin (Saddam H) 44. They moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: River Of Gold (Ajinkya) 1-11.5, 600/44. Impressed. Mansa Musa (Saqlian), Chagall (G. Vivek) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Superhero (Salman K), Chiraag (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Dawn Rising (Rayan), Southern Force (Saddam H) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Magnus (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Pleased. Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Golden Peaks (Ajinkya) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Golden Light (Ajinkya) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Xaily (P. Trevor), Mescalito (J. Chinoy) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. They impressed while the former started four lengths behind and finished level. Cordelia (G. Vivek), Jade (J. Chinoy) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Vafadar (Yash) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Southern Power (Saddam H) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.