Xaily, Mescalito, River Of Gold, Magnus, Southern Force and Desert Goddess excel

Published - May 31, 2024 05:53 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Xaily, Mescalito, River Of Gold, Magnus, Southern Force and Desert Goddess excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 31).

Inner sand:

1000m: Galahad (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/39. Strode out well. Perfect Legend (R. Pradeep), Bestindentification (R. Ravi) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former showed out.

1400m: Marzgovel (Indrajeet) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Pleased. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine shape.

Outer sand:

600m: Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin), Prophecy (D. Patel) 43. They moved fluently. Constable (J. Chinoy), Jamari (P. Trevor) 46. They moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (rb), Majesticmerlin (Saddam H) 44. They moved well.

1000m: River Of Gold (Ajinkya) 1-11.5, 600/44. Impressed. Mansa Musa (Saqlian), Chagall (G. Vivek) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Superhero (Salman K), Chiraag (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Dawn Rising (Rayan), Southern Force (Saddam H) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Magnus (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Pleased. Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Golden Peaks (Ajinkya) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Golden Light (Ajinkya) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Xaily (P. Trevor), Mescalito (J. Chinoy) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. They impressed while the former started four lengths behind and finished level. Cordelia (G. Vivek), Jade (J. Chinoy) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Vafadar (Yash) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Southern Power (Saddam H) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

