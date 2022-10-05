Worldly Wise, Philosophy and Fernet Branca impress

Worldly Wise, Philosophy and Fernet Branca impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct 5).

Inner sand: 1000m: In A Breeze (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand: 1000m: Fernet Branca (Arul) 1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Mystic Eye (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Amazing Charm) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Vivek) 1-14, 600/44.5. They shaped well.

1200m: Worldly Wise (Arul) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Schafenberg (Saqlain), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Starship) (Shreyas) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. They finished level. Island Lass (Hindu S), Yazh (Hasib A) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Raisina Star (Hasib A), Cliffhanger (Hindu S) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Latter started six lengths behind and finished level. Philosophy (Saqlain) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Moved attractively.

Track work noted on Tuesday morning (Oct 4)

Outer sand: 600m: Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 43. Moved well. Powerfull Princess (Mark) 45.5. Easy. Brooklyn Supreme (B. Harish) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Oasis Class (rb) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Last Wish (S. John) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Invincible (Arul), Trevita (Indrajeet) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sucre (B. Paswan) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Mark One (rb) 1-16, 600/42. Pleased. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/39.5. Caught the eye.

1200m: Dragon's Gold (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Peyo (M. Naveen) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Silver Canyon (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Easy. Anzac Pipernal (Mark), Art Gallery (Tousif K) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They moved attractively.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1200m: Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Avondale (Shreyas), Nyaya (Vivek) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former showed out. John Connor (Nazerul) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Took a good jump. The Intruder (R. Pradeep), Croissantino (Saqlain) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well, latter dropped the rider soon after the start. Douglas (Arul), Cinco De Mayo (Mark) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Aerospeed (P. Mani) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out smartly. Empress Bella (Naveen K), Burning Arrow (B. Nayak) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished well ahead. Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out smartly.