Races

Worldly Wise, Philosophy and Fernet Branca impress

Worldly Wise, Philosophy and Fernet Branca impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct 5).

Inner sand: 1000m: In A Breeze (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand: 1000m: Fernet Branca (Arul) 1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Mystic Eye (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Amazing Charm) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Vivek) 1-14, 600/44.5. They shaped well.

1200m: Worldly Wise (Arul) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Schafenberg (Saqlain), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Starship) (Shreyas) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. They finished level. Island Lass (Hindu S), Yazh (Hasib A) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Raisina Star (Hasib A), Cliffhanger (Hindu S) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Latter started six lengths behind and finished level. Philosophy (Saqlain) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Moved attractively.

Track work noted on Tuesday morning (Oct 4)

Outer sand: 600m: Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 43. Moved well. Powerfull Princess (Mark) 45.5. Easy. Brooklyn Supreme (B. Harish) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Oasis Class (rb) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Last Wish (S. John) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Invincible (Arul), Trevita (Indrajeet) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sucre (B. Paswan) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Mark One (rb) 1-16, 600/42. Pleased. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/39.5. Caught the eye.

1200m: Dragon's Gold (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Peyo (M. Naveen) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Silver Canyon (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Easy. Anzac Pipernal (Mark), Art Gallery (Tousif K) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They moved attractively.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1200m: Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Avondale (Shreyas), Nyaya (Vivek) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former showed out. John Connor (Nazerul) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Took a good jump. The Intruder (R. Pradeep), Croissantino (Saqlain) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well, latter dropped the rider soon after the start. Douglas (Arul), Cinco De Mayo (Mark) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Aerospeed (P. Mani) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out smartly. Empress Bella (Naveen K), Burning Arrow (B. Nayak) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished well ahead. Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out smartly.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
horse racing
sport
sports event
Bangalore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2022 5:36:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/worldly-wise-philosophy-and-fernet-branca-impress/article65972035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY