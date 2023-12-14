Wonder Woman, Cyrenius and Tesorino excel

December 14, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Wonder Woman, Cyrenius and Tesorino excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Mazal Tov (Vivek) 38.5. Pleased.

1200m: Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Walvis Bay (Naveen K) 45.5. Easy. Spectacular (S. Shareef) 45. Moved well.

1000m: English Bay (Mark) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-16, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Crimson Flame (I. Chisty), Friya (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Nevada Gold (S. Shareef) 1-32, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Art Gallery (Tousif), Phoenomenon (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Del Aviz (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Montiverdi (S. John) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Roman Spirit (Tousif), Forty Niner (Mark) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Amazing Attraction (Shreyas) 1-55.5, (1,600-600) 1-8.5. Eased up. Wonder Woman (P. Trevor) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: High Opinion (rb) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 50. Jumped out smartly. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Expect) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Aliyar) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Halchemeny (S. Shareef) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Treasure Chest (Tousif), Balor (Mark) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Crime Of Passion (Saddam H), Bruce Almighty (Salman K) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. They took a level jump and finished together.

