GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wonder Woman, Cyrenius and Tesorino excel

December 14, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Wonder Woman, Cyrenius and Tesorino excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Mazal Tov (Vivek) 38.5. Pleased.

1200m: Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Walvis Bay (Naveen K) 45.5. Easy. Spectacular (S. Shareef) 45. Moved well.

1000m: English Bay (Mark) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-16, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Crimson Flame (I. Chisty), Friya (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Nevada Gold (S. Shareef) 1-32, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Art Gallery (Tousif), Phoenomenon (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Del Aviz (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Montiverdi (S. John) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Roman Spirit (Tousif), Forty Niner (Mark) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Amazing Attraction (Shreyas) 1-55.5, (1,600-600) 1-8.5. Eased up. Wonder Woman (P. Trevor) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: High Opinion (rb) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 50. Jumped out smartly. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Expect) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Aliyar) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Halchemeny (S. Shareef) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out well. Treasure Chest (Tousif), Balor (Mark) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Crime Of Passion (Saddam H), Bruce Almighty (Salman K) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. They took a level jump and finished together.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.