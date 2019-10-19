Wings Of Desire, Silver Swift, Super Gladiator and Life Awaits shine

Wings Of Desire, Silver Swift, Super Gladiator and Life Awaits shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 19).

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Nasheeta) (Suraj), Kingsfield (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Erika (rb), Night Secret (Dhebe) 46. They moved freely. Star Sapphire (Mark), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Cool Mover) (Suraj) 45.5. They moved together.

1000m: King of The Sand (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Tazahum - Thuderbay) (Suraj), Radiant Beauty (Mark) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Life Awaits (rb) 1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Silver Swift (T.S. Jodha), Super Gladiator (Noornabi) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently.

1200m: Wings Of Desire (Noornabi), Skiathos (T.S. Jodha) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. They moved impressively. Varcasva (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Seaborn (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well.

1400m: Back Of Beyond (M. Naveen) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved freely.