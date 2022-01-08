Windsor Walk, Star Symbol, King Louis, Nagada and Roka work well

Windsor Walk, Star Symbol, King Louis, Nagada and Roka worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 8).

Outer sand: 600m: Roman Senator (rb) 43.5. Extended. Pacific (rb) 43.5. Desert Hawk (rb) 44.5. Pushed. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 45.5. Easy. Glorious Sunshine (rb), Chief Commander (Inyat) 45. Former finished five lengths in front. Rippling Waters (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Moved on the bit. Butterfly (rb) 45. Hadar (Stephen Raj) 43.5. Pushed. Laudree (N. Jodha), Windermere (M.S. Deora) 44. Solinari (M. Bhaskar) 43.5. Big Treasure (rb) 46.

800m: Moresco (P. Vikram) 57.5, 600/44. Urged in the last part. Undeniable (rb), Demesthenes (Shahar Babu) 58, 600/43. A fit pair. Special Delivery (P. Vikram) 57.5, 600/44. Pushed. Terminator (Yash Narredu) William Wallace (S. Kamble) 58.5, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Django (Yash Narredu) 57, 600/43. Stretched out well. Mister Moonlight (Shane Gray) 1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Dominant (S. Kabdhar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Marshall (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Handy. War Chieftain (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Katahdin (Manikandan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended. King Louis (Shane Gray), Inkonito (P. Vikram) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They moved well. Nagada (M. Bhaskar) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Worked impressively. Shield Maiden (Manikandan) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Roka (Shane Gray) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Pleased. Sunday Warrior (rb), Ocarina (Ramandeep) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Vibrant Approach ( R. Manish) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Urged. Storm Breaker (Yash Narredu) 1-16, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Winter Glow (rb), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.

Inner sand: 600: Renzaccio (S. Kabdhar) 42. Rays Of Sun (rb) 46.5. Easy. Battista (Farid Ansari) 40. Urged. Andromeda Sky (Shyam Kumar) 40. Easy. Cynosure (Shahar Babu), Arapaho (rb) 43.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

800m: Illustrious Ruler (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Memory Lane (Sham Kumar), Remediesofspring (C, Umesh) 58.5, 600/45. Own Fantasy (C. Brisson), Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu) 57.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. Thomas Hardy (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Esteva (rb) 58, 600/44. Handy. Sea Script (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. Star Waves (-) 57, 600/42. In good shape. Cavallo Veloce (C. Brisson) 54.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Starscript (Santosh G), DYF (N. Jodha) 56, 600/41.5. They finished level. Romualdo (rb), Royal Falcon (Inayat) 58.5, 600/43. They finished together. Pappa Rich (P. Sai Kumar), Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar) 58.5, 600/43. They were level.

1000m: Windsor Walk (Shahar Babu), Star Symbol (Farhan Alam) 1-7, 800/55, 600/42. They moved impressively. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (Manikandan), a 3-y-o (David Livingston - Everybreakingwave) (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They are in fine shape.

1200m: Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Azeria (Koshi Kumar), Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-34, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They moved together. Atica (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Star Chieftain (Rajendra Singh), Empress Royal (Shyam Kumar), Bella Amour (Farid Ansari) 1-7.32s. They jumped out well. Star Chieftain finished four lengths in front. Sheer Elegance (Shahar Babu), Mighty Princess (P. Sai Kumar) 1-5.87s. Latter jumped out well. Gift Of Perfection (rb), Royal Mayfair (Shyam Kumar), Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 1-6.69s. Both the youngsters took a slow jump. Namaqua (rb), Blue Sapphire (S. Kabdhar), Ocean Love (rb) 1-8.04s. Last two named were slowly out. Sir Baffert (rb), Breaking Bounds (Santosh G), Glenary (Ramandeep) 1-3.36s. They jumped out smartly. Fabulous Show (M. Bhaskar), Lebua (P. Sai Kumar), Santamarina Star (Shahar Babu) 1-9.88s.