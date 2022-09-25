Windsor Walk, Amendment, Walking Brave, Renegade and Emperor Charmavat shine

Windsor Walk, Amendment, Walking Brave, Renegade and Emperor Charmavat shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Sept. 25).

Outer sand: 600m: Emelda (S. Kabdhar) 43. Easy. Sheer Elegance (Khet Singh) 46.5. Easy. Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 46. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 42. In fine shape. Night Haunt (Khet Singh) 45. Easy.

800m: Nagada (Khet Singh) 1-0, 600/44. Moved freely.

1000m: Windsor Walk (rb), Be Calm (rb) 1-11, 800/54, 600/42. They moved impressively and the former finished a length in front. Wild Frank (rb), Sunny Isles (B. Dharshan) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Admiral Shaw (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/44. A fit pair.

Inner sand: 800m: Shivaratri (A.M. Alam) 55.5, 600/41. Maintains form. Lady Mimi (M. Bhaskar) 52, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Emperor Ashoka (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Moved freely. Walking Brave (M. Bhaskar) 52.5, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Bella Amor (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Arakara (S. Imran) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Willows (L.A. Rozario) 57.5, 600/44. Pushed in the last part.

1000m: Amendment (rb) 1-6, 800/53. 600/40.5. Impressed. Aretha (A.M. Alam) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/40. She moved well within herself. Angelino (L.A. Rozario), Durango (S. Imran) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. They moved well and the former finished a length in front. Apsara Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Secret Of Love (Koshi Kumar), Trending Princess (rb), Radiant Joy (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42. A fit trio. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/44. In good condition.

1200m: The Sting (S. Imran) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Rubert (Inayat) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. A fine display. Renegade (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Azeria (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Urged in the last part. Andromeda Sky (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Historian (L.A. Rozario) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Moved on tight reigns. Golden Streak (L.A. Rozario) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended.