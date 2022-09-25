Windsor Walk, Amendment, Walking Brave, Renegade and Emperor Charmavat shine

September 25, 2022 18:02 IST

September 25, 2022 18:02 IST

Windsor Walk, Amendment, Walking Brave, Renegade and Emperor Charmavat shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Sept. 25).

Outer sand: 600m: Emelda (S. Kabdhar) 43. Easy. Sheer Elegance (Khet Singh) 46.5. Easy. Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 46. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 42. In fine shape. Night Haunt (Khet Singh) 45. Easy.

800m: Nagada (Khet Singh) 1-0, 600/44. Moved freely.

1000m: Windsor Walk (rb), Be Calm (rb) 1-11, 800/54, 600/42. They moved impressively and the former finished a length in front. Wild Frank (rb), Sunny Isles (B. Dharshan) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Admiral Shaw (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/44. A fit pair.

Inner sand: 800m: Shivaratri (A.M. Alam) 55.5, 600/41. Maintains form. Lady Mimi (M. Bhaskar) 52, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Emperor Ashoka (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Moved freely. Walking Brave (M. Bhaskar) 52.5, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Bella Amor (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Arakara (S. Imran) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Willows (L.A. Rozario) 57.5, 600/44. Pushed in the last part.

1000m: Amendment (rb) 1-6, 800/53. 600/40.5. Impressed. Aretha (A.M. Alam) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/40. She moved well within herself. Angelino (L.A. Rozario), Durango (S. Imran) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. They moved well and the former finished a length in front. Apsara Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Secret Of Love (Koshi Kumar), Trending Princess (rb), Radiant Joy (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42. A fit trio. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/44. In good condition.

1200m: The Sting (S. Imran) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Rubert (Inayat) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. A fine display. Renegade (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Azeria (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Urged in the last part. Andromeda Sky (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Historian (L.A. Rozario) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Moved on tight reigns. Golden Streak (L.A. Rozario) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended.