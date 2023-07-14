Win My Luv, Kalamitsi and Marzgovel impress

July 14, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Win My Luv, Kalamitsi and Marzgovel impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 14).

Inner sand:

1000m: Accumulate (Arvind) 1-11, 600/39. Strode out well.

1200m: Marzgovel (Akshay K) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/38. A fine display.

1400m: Own Legacy (Vishal) 1-32, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Worked well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Acaster (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/42. Pleased. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Pyrgos (Tejashwar) 1-16, 600/43. In fine shape.

1200m: Win My Luv (Indrajeet) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine nick.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

