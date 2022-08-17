Wild Thing, Prinia and Son Of A Gun catch the eye 

Pune:
August 17, 2022 18:08 IST

Wild Thing, Prinia and Son Of A Gun caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Raffaello (Mosin) 39. Moved freely. Il Divino (rb) 1200/600m 41. Easy.

800m: Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Super King (S.J. Sunil), Amber Knight (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Giverny (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Easy. Sunrise Ruby (A. Prakash) 56, 600/42. Easy. Redifined (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Diamondintherough (S. Chinoy) 57, 600/43. Easy. Camille (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Star (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They moved level freely. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy), Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Dali Swirl (P. Naidu), Murwara Princess (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level.

1200m: Time (Nazil), Rue St Honore’ (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Dufy (Merchant), Magneto (S. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was urged and finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Own Legacy (A. Prakash) 1-39, 800/57, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Prinia (Nazil), Well Speaking (Merchant) and Metzinger (A. Prakash) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Prinia was impressive. Wild Thing (Parmar), Jetfire (Dhebe) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Former was four lengths superior. Hawk Of The Wind (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Power Of Infinity (Late Allauddin Khilji) (Prasad) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Jumped out well.

