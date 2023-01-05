HamberMenu
Wild Thing, Mojito and Fortunate Son impress

January 05, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Mumbai:

Wild Thing, Mojito and Fortunate Son impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Jetfire (D.A. Naik), Fighton (Parmar) 40. They ended level.

800m: Booster Shot (V. Bunde), Golden Glow (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1000m: Sky Fall (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. The President (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Good. Dream Alliance (Shelar), Opus Dei (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former who started four lengths behind was pushed to finish one length in front. Latter was easy.

1200m: Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Tired in the last part. Key To The Mint (P. Vinod), Fashion Icon (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished well clear.

1400m: Freedom (Mansoor), Truly Epic (Shelar) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and finished one length ahead. Note the former.

1600m: Wild Thing (Parmar) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved Impressively.

1800m: Fortunate Son (rb) 2-4, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Mojito (Parmar) 2-4, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. In good shape.

