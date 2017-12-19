Whomakestherule and Man Of Word please

Whomakestherule and Man Of Word pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Shivalik Skies (Merchant) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Imperial Beauty (Rupesh), Sweeping Move (app) 55, 600/42. Pair level. Grand Passage (S. Sunil) 54, 600/41. Moved well. Porvi (Baria), Dakota (Jethu) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Snow Crystal (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. Dragonmoss (Daman), Fencing (S. Amit) 52, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and finished three lengths ahead. Star Councillor (Rupesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Blazing Steps (Nikhil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Bed Room Eyes (Altaf) 55, 600/41. Easy. Drogo (P.S. Chouhan) 54, 600/39. Easy. 2/y/o Diffident/Bayberry (Kuldeep), Powerhaus (rb) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Highland Lass (Mosin), Auspicious (Yash) 56, 600/40. They ended level. Cezanne (rb)56, 600/43. Urged. Southern Storm (Bhawani), Flashing Honour (rb) 57, 600/42. Former superior.

1000m: Raees (Pereira), Carbonara (Hamir) 1-6, 600/39. Former started six lengths behind and was pushed to finish level. Lord Grantham (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. 2/y/os Pulverize (Rupesh), Lambretta (S. Sunil) 1-10, 600/42. Former easily finished well clear. 2/y/o Stern Opinion/Silk Runner (Yash), Pioneer (Jethu) 1-12, 600/43. Pair easy. 2/y/os Excellent Sorrento (Yash), Touch Of Art (Mosin) 1-11, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Stern Opinion/Spring Beauty (P.S. Chouhan), Double Town (Mosin) 1-6, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Whomakestherule (Yash), Elegant Beauty (H.G. Rathod) 1-18, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Pretty Angel (Bhawani) 1-25, 600/43. Moved freely.

1600m: Pathan (Naidu), Minding (rb) 1-56, 600/42. Former started and finished three lengths ahead. Towering Storm (Merchant) 1-55, 600/42. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Dibaba (app) 41. Easy.

800m: Turning Point (Ajinkya), Wilshire (V. Jodha) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Multistar (Ajinkya) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Fanfare (Ajinkya), Samarjeet (V. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Former superior.

1200m: Diablo (Nazil) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Win Legend/Grecian Halo (app) , Multidimensional/Cest (app) and Native Prince (rb) 1-12, 600/43. They jumped out well. 2/y/os Win Legend/Native Princess (rb), Bitcoin (Ayyar) and Daring Eagle (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/40. First named who finished a distance ahead was the pick. Malavika (Nikhil), 2/y/o Fireze (rb) 1-9, 600/41. They ended level. Invictus Maneo (Daman), Adam Beginning (S. Amit) 1-7, 600/40. They moved level freely. Travieso (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Relentless Pursuit (Nazil), Tar Heel (Raghuveer) 1-6, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Man Of Word (Parbat) 1-6, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Cormorant (Zervan), Dean’s Kitten/Sciunfona (Prasad) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Lincoln (Akshay), Adonijah (Kharadi) 1-7, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.