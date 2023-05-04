White Roses, Shabelle, Siege Perilous, Clifford and Fort Nelson impress

May 04, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

White Roses, Shabelle, Siege Perilous, Clifford and Fort Nelson impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 4)

Outer sand:

600m: Pavarotti (Arul), Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 45. They moved together. Cap Ferrat (Arul), Trident Star (rb) 46. They moved freely. Real Legend (Shreyas) 45. Moved on the bit. Indian Sniper (Deepak S), Enabling (rb) 45. They shaped well. True Faith (A. Imran) 44. Moved impressively. Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran) 46.5. Easy. Pneuma (Mudassar), Walvis Bay (rb) 46.5. They moved freely. Clifford (Likith), Fort Nelson (rb) 43. They pleased. Artemis Ignacia (Arul), Queenstown (A. Imran) 43.5. They moved attractively. Mighty Zo (Mudassar) 46. Easy. Stellar Gold (Vishal B) 43. Worked well. Brave Majesty (rb) 45.5. Moved well. Serrano (N.S. Parmar) 45.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Saigon (Vishal B) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Cat Whiskers (Vishal B) 1-16, 600/44. shaped well. White Roses (Saqlain) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-14.5, 600/45. In fine shape. Siege Perilous (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. A good display.

1200m: Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fine display. El Penor (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In fine condition.

1400m: Double Scotch (P. Trevor) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Akram) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead.