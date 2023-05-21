Wet weather curtails Sunday’s Bengaluru races

May 21, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Due to heavy rains after the second race rendering the track not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. decided to cancel the remaining races of the day, except the War Hammer Million, which has been postponed and the date will be notified later.

1. NEWMARKET PLATE: DAWN RISING (Rayan) 1, By The Book (Zervan) 2, Altamonte (Vivek) 3 and Perfect Halo (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Infinite Spirit. 3/4, 6-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 15.28s. ₹209 (w), 39, 12 and 42 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 106, FP: 887, Q: 204, Trinella: 8,884, Exacta: 46,310 (carried over). Favourite: By The Book. Owner: Mrs. Kokila E. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

2. MANITOU PLATE (Div. II): PAVAROTTI (J.H. Arul) 1, Emeraldo (A. Ramu) 2, Empire Of Dreams (Shreyas S) 3 and Maroon (B. Harish) 4. Not run: Master Of Courage. 9-3/4, 4 and Nose. 1m, 13.61s. ₹17 (w), 12, 53 and 14 (p), SHP: 208, THP: 36, FP: 674, Q: 376, Trinella: 2,415, Exacta: 8,558. Favourite: Pavarotti. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Roopesh S and Mr. Neil Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

Treble (i): ₹12 (664 tkts paid on first leg).