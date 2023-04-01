ADVERTISEMENT

Wet conditions prevents running of the feature event

April 01, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM: 

Due to heavy rain rendering the race track not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club decided to cancel (Welcome Trophy Div. I & II), the last two races of the day (April 1). Jockey P. Sai Kumar scored a treble in the six races held.

1. QUEEN OF THE HILLS HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19) eligible: SANTAMARINA STAR (S.A. Amit) 1, Sheer Rocks (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Celeste (B. Dharshan) 3 and Speculation (Koshi Kumar) 4. Not run: Tudor Crown. 1/2, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 16.35s. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

2. NILGIRIS MUNCIPALITY TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ROYAL ICON (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Knotty Wonder (S.A. Amit) 2, Multicrown (Mohit Singh) 3 and Clockwise (C. Brisson) 4. 7-1/4, 4-1/4 and nose. 1m, 15.82s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. NILGIRIS MUNCIPALITY TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SEMINOLE WIND (C. Umesh) 1, Neziah (S.A. Amit) 2, Happiness (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Soft Whisper (Mohit Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 16.85s. Owners: Mr. Kersi, Mr. H. Vachha & Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. KALLATI HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 00 to 25: WOOD ART (C. Umesh) 1, Windsor Walk (Mohit Singh) 2, Little Wonder (Inayat) 3 and Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 4. 3-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 23.91s. Owner: Mr. B. Vijay. Trainer: Uthaiah.

5. GREAT SPECTACLE HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19) eligible: SOMETHING ROYAL (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Moriset (C. Umesh) 2, Masterpiece (Farhan Alam) 3 and Sheer Elegance (S.A. Amit) 4. 7-1/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 28.76s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. ROSY CHEEKS HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39) eligible: GLORIOUS GRACE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Rubirosa (C. Umesh 2, Kings Walk (Manikandan) 3 and Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 4. Lnk, 5-1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m, 29.30s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US