Wet conditions prevents running of the feature event

April 01, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

Due to heavy rain rendering the race track not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club decided to cancel (Welcome Trophy Div. I & II), the last two races of the day (April 1). Jockey P. Sai Kumar scored a treble in the six races held.

1. QUEEN OF THE HILLS HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19) eligible: SANTAMARINA STAR (S.A. Amit) 1, Sheer Rocks (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Celeste (B. Dharshan) 3 and Speculation (Koshi Kumar) 4. Not run: Tudor Crown. 1/2, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 16.35s. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

2. NILGIRIS MUNCIPALITY TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ROYAL ICON (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Knotty Wonder (S.A. Amit) 2, Multicrown (Mohit Singh) 3 and Clockwise (C. Brisson) 4. 7-1/4, 4-1/4 and nose. 1m, 15.82s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. NILGIRIS MUNCIPALITY TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SEMINOLE WIND (C. Umesh) 1, Neziah (S.A. Amit) 2, Happiness (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Soft Whisper (Mohit Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 16.85s. Owners: Mr. Kersi, Mr. H. Vachha & Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. KALLATI HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 00 to 25: WOOD ART (C. Umesh) 1, Windsor Walk (Mohit Singh) 2, Little Wonder (Inayat) 3 and Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 4. 3-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 23.91s. Owner: Mr. B. Vijay. Trainer: Uthaiah.

5. GREAT SPECTACLE HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19) eligible: SOMETHING ROYAL (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Moriset (C. Umesh) 2, Masterpiece (Farhan Alam) 3 and Sheer Elegance (S.A. Amit) 4. 7-1/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 28.76s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. ROSY CHEEKS HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39) eligible: GLORIOUS GRACE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Rubirosa (C. Umesh 2, Kings Walk (Manikandan) 3 and Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 4. Lnk, 5-1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m, 29.30s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.