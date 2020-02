Westeros, Aegon, Dreams and Beemer show out

Westeros, Aegon, Dreams and Beemer showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb.7) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Sagittarius (S.J.Sunil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Dreams (rb) 36. Moved well.

800m: Ron (Santosh), Oui Sauvage (Nirmal) 54, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Flame Of Thea (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Pushed in the last part. Pezula (Pradeep) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Epiphany (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Periwinkle (Nazil) 55.5, 600/41. Easy. Explorer (Kamble), Auspicious (Peter) 52, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Queenship (Kamble) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Aegon (Pradeep), Pleiades (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Summer Night (C.S.Jodha), Maplewood (V.Jodha) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Pair moved level freely. Westeros (Pradeep) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1200m: Beemer (Pradeep) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Outer sand.

1000m: North Star (Kaviraj), Egalite (Kharadi) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely.