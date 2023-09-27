West Brook, Stravinsky, Monteverdi, Stormy Ocean and Ruling Goddess excel

September 27, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - BENGALURU:

West Brook, Stravinsky, Monteverdi, Stormy Ocean and Ruling Goddess excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 27).

Inner sand:

1200m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - So Perfect) (Saddam), First Royalist (rb) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/41. Moved impressively.

1200m: Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Ruling Goddess (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Devils Magic (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Bellator (Shreyas) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Impressed. West Brook (Shreyas) 1-51, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A pleasing display. Stravinsky (Antony), Victoria Punch (Rozario) 1-59, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Monteverdi (Antony) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display.