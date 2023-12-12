West Brook shines

December 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - MUMBAI:

West Brook shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Song Song Blue (Prasad) 42. Easy.

800m: Kanya Rashi (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. 2/y/os Beyond Stars (V. Bunde), We Still Believe (P. Vinod) 54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: West Brook (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Zarak (V. Bunde) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Rodri (Shahrukh) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Tanahaiyaan (Merchant), Sky Hawk (Nazil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. 1200m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-27, 800/57, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Angelo (C. Umesh) 1-51, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pushed in the last part.