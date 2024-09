West Brook obliges in the Silver Jet Plate

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s filly West Brook, ridden by Akshay Kumar, claimed the Silver Jet Plate, the main event of Monday’s (Sept. 16) races. The winner is owned by Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala. Akshay Kumar rode two more winners on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. NAGARKURNOOL PLATE: INDERDHANUSH (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Pancho (Mukesh) 2, Assured Success (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Star Medal (Gaurav) 4. 6-1/4, 2 and 2. 1m, 7.82s. ₹33 (w), 10, 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 34, SHW: 16 and 21, FP: 124, Q: 66, Tanala: 298. Favourite: Inderdhanush. Owner: Mr. Narendra V. Shah. Trainer: A. Imran Khan.

2. ROCK OF GIBRALTAR PLATE: ARION ONE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Jolly Jester (Md. Ismail) 2, Diablo (P. Sai K) 3 and The Pious (P. Ajeeth K) 4. 8-1/2, Head and 2-1/2. 1m, 13.65s. ₹23 (w), 11, 27 and 10 (p). SHP: 105, THP: 50, SHW: 11 and 37, FP: 344, Q: 220, Tanala: 966. Favourite: Diablo. Owners: M/s. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Rafaat Hussain, Rama Seshu Eunni, Balam Mohla & Vishal Gupta. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. NELSTON PLATE (Div. I): ALCAHOL FREE (Rafique Sk.) 1, Quality Warrior (Shivansh) 2, Shadow Baby (Yash Narredu) 3 and D Right Time (Deepak) 4. Not run: Hoping Star. Short Head, 2-1/4 and 5-1/4. 1m, 28.58s. ₹28 (w), 13, 19 and 10 (p). SHP: 59, THP: 55, SHW: 17 and 23, FP: 275, Q: 177, Tanala: 578. Favourite: Shadow Baby. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: B. Mukesh Kumar.

4. G. SUDHAKAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP: PONTEFRACT (Shivansh) 1, Kalki (Kuldeep Sr.) 2, Knotty Senorita (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Worcester (Afroz K) 4. 1/2, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 14.09s. ₹39 (w), 13, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 32, SHW: 23 and 13, FP: 126, Q: 41, Tanala: 283. Favourite: Kalki. Owners: Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur & Mr. Shashidhar Kamineni. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

Note: Hoping Sky (Mohit up) stopped galloping soon after the start and did not participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. SHIV KUMAR LAL MEMORIAL CUP: WALLOP AND GALLOP (P. Ajeeth K) 1, Barbet (Yash Narredu) 2, Lady Danger (B. Nikhil) 3 and Brooklyn Beauty (P. Sai K) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 41.10s. ₹98 (w), 24, 12 and 22 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 48, SHW: 31 and 15, FP: 706, Q: 168, Tanala: 2,521. Favourite: Barbet. Owner: Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Trainer: Ananta Vatsalya.

6. SILVER JET PLATE: WEST BROOK (Akshay Kumar) 1, Flytothestars (Trevor) 2, Hurricane Bay (Yash Narredu) 3 and Hugh Capet (Kuldeep Sr.) 4. Not run: Indian Sniper. 2-1/2, Short Head and 13-3/4. 1m, 54.16s. ₹15 (w), 11 and 13 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 32, SHW: 11 and 29, FP: 51, Q: 36, Tanala: 59. Favourite: West Brook. Owners: Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP and Mr. Mukul Sonawala. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

7. NELSTON PLATE (Div. II): WINDSOR (Akshay Kumar) 1, See My Attitude (Yash Narredu) 2, Federer (P. Ajeeth K) 3 and Bold Beauty (Santosh Raj) 4. 2-1/4, 3-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 28.31s. ₹23 (w), 11, 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 30, SHW: 18 and 12, FP: 50, Q: 22, Tanala: 78. Favourite: See My Attitude. Owner: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy & Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackpot : 70%: ₹11,238 (44 tkts.) & 30%: 1,926 (110 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) 7,998 (5 tkts.), (ii) 2,503 (37 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,297 (28 tkts.), (ii) 428 (143 tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.