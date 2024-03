March 06, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

West Brook, Jersey King, African Gold, Emeraldo and Carat Love excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (March 6).

Inner sand: 600m: Osiris (Ramesh K) 40.5. Moved well.

1000m: Superhero (Salman K), Flying Brave (Rayan) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Eco Friendly (Ramesh K) 1-8, 600/40. Shaped well. Art Gallery (Tousif K), Roman Spirit (Mark) 1-10.5, 600/40. They finished level. Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Smile Of Beauty (Mark), Ultimate Chance (Tousif K) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Sekhmet (rb) 44. Worked well. Armstrong (Rayan), Southern Force (Salman K) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Isabelle (rb) 46. Easy. Carat Love (Surya), Windcleaver (rb) 43. Former showed out. Defence Counsel (Tousif K), Anzac Parade (Mark) 45.5. They finished together. Striking Eyes (rb), Anakin (rg) 42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Lone Ranger (Antony) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Emeraldo (Mark) 1-15.5, 600/43. Impressed. Super Marvella (Mark) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: African Gold (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Jersey King (Mark) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Raffles (Tousif K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1400m: West Brook (Darshan) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display. Anadale (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved impressively. Felisa (Rozario) 1-43, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up.

