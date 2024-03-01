ADVERTISEMENT

West Brook, Indian Blues, Sekhmet, Armory and The Grey Geranium shine

March 01, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

West Brook, Indian Blues, Sekhmet, Armory, and The Grey Geranium shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (March 1).

Inner sand:

600m: Impiana (B. Paswan) 40. Moved well. Glow In The Dark (rb) 40.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Sacred Creator (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead. The Lady Emporio (R. Pradeep) 1-9.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well. Marzgovel (Darshan) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Je Ne Sais Quoi (rb), Southernaristocrat (B. Paswan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

1200m: Able One (B. Paswan) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (S.K. Paswan) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Indian Blues (Rajesh K) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Pericles (Aliyar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Armory (Rajesh K), Auspicious Queen (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. The Grey Geranium (rb), Memorable Time (Vivek) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Former finished eight lengths ahead. West Brook (Darshan) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Sekhmet (S. K. Paswan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Worked impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US