West Brook for the Silver Jet Plate

The four-year-old filly West Brook should score over her rivals in the Silver Jet Plate, the chief event of Monday’s (Sept. 16) races.

1. NAGARKURNOOL PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.20 p.m.: 1. Splendour On Grass (1) Ajay K 60, 2. Ambitious Star (3) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 3. Star Medal (4) Gaurav 57, 4. Cherish The Lady (7) P. Sai K 55.5, 5. Assured Success (2) B.R. Kumar 53.5, 6. Pancho (6) Mukesh 53.5, 7. Inderdhanush (5) P. Ajeeth K 53 and 8. Deccan Ranger (8) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. STAR MEDAL, 2. CHERISH THE LADY, 3. PANCHO

2. ROCK OF GIBRALTAR PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 1.55: 1. Diablo (1) P. Sai K 56, 2. Golden Unicorn (4) Mukesh 56, 3. Jolly Jester (6) Md. Ismail 56, 4. Lorven Luv (3) Surya Prakash 56, 5. The Pious (9) P. Ajeeth K 56, 6. Torchbearer (8) Kuldeep Sr. 56, 7. Amboseli (2) Abhay Singh 54.5, 8. Arion One (5) Akshay K 54.5 and 9. My Challenge (7) Arjun 54.5.

1. ARION ONE, 2. TORCHBEARER, 3. DIABLO

3. NELSTON PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.30: 1. Hoping Star (4) Mohit 62, 2. Only The Brave (5) M. Mark 62, 3. Shadow Baby (9) Yash Narredu 61.5, 4. D Right Time (7) Deepak 59, 5. Quality Warrior (8) Shivansh 56.5, 6. Alcahol Free (3) Rafique Sk. 56, 7. Nkalanzinzi (2) P. Ajeeth K 56, 8. Sweet Whisper (1) R.S. Jodha 54 and 9. Arnaz (6) Arjun 50.

1. SHADOW BABY, 2. HOPING STAR, 3. NKALANZINZI

4. G. SUDHAKAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.05: 1. Rival (5) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Mark My Day (1) R.S. Jodha 59, 3. Pontefract (3) Shivansh 58, 4. Hoping Sky (8) Mohit 55.5, 5. Knotty Senorita (4) Ashad Asbar 53.5, 6. Top In Class (7) Surya Prakash 53.5, 7. Worcester (2) Afroz K 53.5 and 8. Kalki (6) Abhay Singh 52.

1. PONTEFRACT, 2. KNOTTY SENORITA, 3. KALKI

5. SHIV KUMAR LAL MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.40: 1. Nightmare (4) Deepak 60, 2. Sun Dancer (6) A.A. Vikrant 59, 3. Brooklyn Beauty (3) P. Sai K 57, 4. Lady Danger (8) B. Nikhil 57, 5. Barbet (1) Yash Narredu 56.5, 6. Carnival Lady (10) Shivansh 55.5, 7. Divine Destiny (5) Surya Prakash 55.5, 8. Role Model (9) B.R. Kumar 55, 9. Wallop And Gallop (2) P. Ajeeth K 54.5 and 10. Sundance Kid (7) Abhay 51.5.

1. BARBET, 2. BROOKLYN BEAUTY, 3. CARNIVAL LADY

6. SILVER JET PLATE (1,800m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 4.15: 1. Great Guns (1) Santosh Raj 60, 2. West Brook (5) Akshay K 59.5, 3. Hugh Capet (3) Kuldeep Sr. 57.5, 4. Indian Sniper (4) Mukesh K 55, 5. Fly Tothe Stars (2) S. Saqlain 54.5 and 6. Hurricane Bay (6) Afroz K 53.5.

1. WEST BROOK, 2. FLY TOTHE STARS

7. NELSTON PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.50: 1. Just Incredible (3) Surya Prakash 62, 2. Bold Beauty (5) Santosh Raj 61.5, 3. Superstellar (8) G. Naresh 58.5, 4. Windsor (4) Akshay K 58, 5. See My Attitude (6) Yash Narredu 56, 6. Federer (1) P. Ajeeth K 55.5, 7. Swiss Girl (2) B.R. Kumar 55.5 and 8. Exclusive Spark (7) Mohit 52.

1. WINDSOR, 2. SEE MY ATTITUDE, 3. FEDERER

Day’s Best: WEST BROOK

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.