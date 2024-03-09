West Brook expected to score in Sir Charles Todhunter Memorial Trophy

March 09, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - BENGALURU

West Brook, who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Sir Charles Todhunter Memorial Trophy (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Mar 9).

False rails (width about 5.75m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

SARB-KLA PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m) maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2 p.m.: 1. Days Date (7) L.A. Rozario 54.5, 2. Femme Fatale (5) P. Sai K 54.5, 3. Habibti (8) Antony 54.5, 4. Joon (6) Darshan 54.5, 5. LG’S Star (2) G. Vivek 54.5, 6. Queen Of Kings (1) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 7. Sienna Princess (4) R. Pradeep 54.5 and 8. Three Little Words (3) Rayan 54.5.

1. SIENNA PRINCESS, 2. HABIBTI, 3. JOON

KOPPAL PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 2.30: 1. Spectacular (3) Darshan 61, 2. Aquamatic (4) Akshay K 60.5, 3. Stormy Ocean (7) Antony 60.5, 4, High Opinion (2) P. Sai K 56.5, 5. Armory (5) M. Rajesh K 56, 6. Ardaran (1) Arvind K 54 and 7. Je Ne Sais Quoi (6) Arshad 50.5.

1. STORMY OCEAN, 2. AQUAMATIC, 3. ARDAKAN

SARB-KLA PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3.00: 1. Dhanteras (8) M. Naveen 56, 2. Feeling Good (5) R. Pradeep 56, 3. La Mcqueen (4) Antony 56, 4. Noble Pursuit (6) Saddam H 56, 5. Basic Instinct (1) Darshan 54.5, 6. Carat Love (7) I. Chisty 54.5, 7. Mehra (2) Arvind K 54.5 and 8. Rocking Girl (3) Arshad 54.5

1. LA MCQUEEN, 2. CARAT LOVE, 3. MEHRA

SOUPARNIKA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 6-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. Sekhmet (1) G. Vivek 60, 2. Embosom (4) Vivek 59.5, 3. Baltimore (2) Antony 58, 4. The Omega Man (7) Salman Khan 57, 5. Mega Success (8) Jagadeesh 56.5, 6. Antilope (3) Darshan 56, 7. Eco Friendly (5) Afsar Khan 55.5, 8. Sacred Creator (9) M. Rajesh K 55.5 and 9. Emeraldo (6) S. Shareef 54.

1. ANTILOPE, 2. SEKHMET, 3. MEGA SUCCESS

SIR CHARLES TODHUNTER MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-00: 1. West Brook (5) Akshay K 62.5, 2. Disruptor (4) Darshan 61.5, 3. Victoria Doresaani (7) L.A. Rozario 53, 4. Crosswater (1) I. Chisty 52.5, 5. Sea Blush (6) P. Sai K 52, 6. Pharazon (3) P. Siddaraju 51.5 and 7. Knotty Challenger (2) G. Vivek 51.

1. WEST BROOK, 2. VICTORIA DORESAANI, 3. KNOTTY CHALLENGER

MANIKYADHARA FALLS PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Southernaristocrat (4) B.L. Paswan 61, 2. Lone Ranger (2) Darshan 60, 3. Serai (8) P. Siddaraju 60, 4. Norwegian Wood (7) Antony 59, 5. Momentous (10) Akshay K 58.5, 6. Isabelle (11) L.A. Rozario 57.5, 7. Nevada Gold (1) G. Vivek 57.5, 8. Vyasa (9) Arvind K 56.5, 9. Sincerity (3) I. Chisty 55, 10. Super Marvella (6) Shreyas 55, 11. Way Of Life (5) P. Sai K 53.5 and 12. Sunlit Path (12) S. Shareef 53.

1. SINCERITY, 2. VYASA, 3. MOMENTOUS

SOUPARNIKA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 6-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Lauterbrunnen (8) M. Rajesh K 61, 2. Osiris (1) Afsar Khan 60, 3. Altamonte (4) Vivek 59.5, 4. Cinco De Mayo (7) Shreyas 57.5, 5. Ultimate Chance (3) Darshan 56.5, 6. Lex Luthor (9) Antony 56, 7. Ombudsman (6) G. Vivek 56, 8. Schafenberg (5) Rayan 56 and 9. War Trail (2) R. Pradeep 55.

1. OMBUDSMAN, 2. WAR TRAIL, 3. LEX LUTHOR

Day’s best: LA MCQUEEN

Double: WEST BROOK-SINCERITY

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.