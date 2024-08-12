ADVERTISEMENT

West Brook, Densetsu, Once You Go Black, Czar and Assimilate catch the eye

Published - August 12, 2024 06:26 pm IST - BENGALURU:

West Brook, Densetsu, Once You Go Black, Czar and Assimilate catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 10).

Inner sand:

1000m: Capri Girl (R. Pradeep) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Note. Sassy (Indrajeet) 1-6.5, 600/39. Pleased.

1200m: Bourbonaire (Shinde), Immortal Beauty (Prabhakaran) 1-24, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Grass track:

600m: Remontoir (rb) 42.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: King’s Battalion (rb) 44.5. Easy. Fondness Of You (rb) 43.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Amusing (rb), Ring Master (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Anadale (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-13, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Czar (Saddam H) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Aldila (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Handy.

1200m: Aherne (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Cascais (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Strode out well. Stravinsky (Salman K), Mister Brown (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They moved together. Densetsu (S.J. Moulin) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Mahlagha (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Saigon (Koshi K) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Easy. Tigerking (P. Mani) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Fit for the fray.

1400m: King Of War (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Channigaraya (Faizan K) 1-42, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine condition. Victor Hugo (rb), Tignanello (Salman K) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved on the bit.

1600m: West Brook (Indrajeet) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Retains form.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Promiseofthefuture (rb) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 1-0.5. Jumped out well. Napolean (Girish) 1-39, (1,400-600) 57.5. Took a good jump. Torobravo (Salman K), Carter (rb) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. They jumped out smartly.

