West Brook claims the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Memorial Trophy

S. Attaollahi trained West Brook (Akshay Kumar up), won the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Memorial Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (July 27). The winner is owned by M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer S. Attaollahi won three races on the day.

The results

1. UDHAGAMANDALAM PLATE(Div. II):IL VOLO (Shreyas S) 1, Liv In The Mist (Dhanu S) 2, Only Dreams (Sandesh) 3 and Enjoyable (J. Chinoy) 4. 5-3/4, 3 and 7-1/2. 1m 12.84s. Rs. 23 (w), 11, 11 and 11 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 38, FP: 89, Q: 35, Trinella: 161, Exacta: 572. Favourite: IL Volo.

Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

2. AUREOLE TIME PLATE: CAT WHISKERS (Sandesh) 1, Sunlit Path (B.R. Kumar) 2, Friya (Dhanu S) 3 and Alacero (Arvind K) 4. 2-3/4, 2-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 28.36s. Rs. 14 (w), 11, 25 and 17 (p), SHP: 74, THP: 49, FP: 138, Q: 110, Trinella: 471, Exacta: 2,081. Favourite: Cat Whiskers.

Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: G. Aravind.

3. UDHAGAMANDALAM PLATE (Div. I): DON CARLOS (Akshay K) 1, Iron King (G. Vivek) 2, Continues (Darshan) 3 and Complete Package (Antony) 4. Not run: Priceless Prince, 5-3/4, 3 and Nk. 1m 13.01s. Rs. 13 (w), 11, 11 and 49 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 159, FP: 41, Q: 31, Trinella: 857, Exacta: 1,772. Favourite: Don Carlos.

Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. S.G. MADHUKAR MEMORIAL TROPHY: CROSSWATER (Antony) 1, King’s Battalion (G. Vivek) 2, Super Marvella (Neeraj) 3 and Bharat (Akshay K) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m 26.52s. Rs. 60 (w), 15, 14 and 11 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 49, FP: 267, Q: 157, Trinella: 1,199, Exacta: 2,791. Favourite: Super Marvella.

Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. Dilip Thomas’. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. SIR M. VISVESVARAYA MEMORIAL TROPHY: WEST BROOK (Akshay K) 1, Madam Rich (Sandesh) 2, Splendido (Antony) 3 and Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 4. Lnk, 4 and 1-3/4. 1m 37.37s. Rs. 24 (w), 16, 12 and 40 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 85, FP: 71, Q: 19, Trinella: 783, Exacta: 2,067. Favourite: Madam Rich.

Owners: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. ELITE FORCE PLATE: BOURBONAIRE (Suraj) 1, Baltimore (Vinod Shinde) 2, Red Falcon (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Phoenomenon (Akshay K) 4. Not run: Thewhisperquietly and La Mcqueen. 5, Shd and 1-1/2. 1m 13.32s. Rs. 14 (w), 10, 64 and 14 (p), SHP: 245, THP: 43, FP: 445, Q: 351, Trinella: 1,928, Exacta: 19,936. Favourite: Bourbonaire.

Owners: Mr. Teja Gollapudi & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. STAR CONTENDER PLATE: THE ATHABASCA (Sai Kian) 1, Southern Force (Neeraj) 2, Lauterbrunnen (Kiran Rai) 3 and Ultimate Striker (Faizan Khan) 4. Not run: Star Admiral and Benzema. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 13.85s. Rs. 19 (w), 10, 11 and 18 (p), SHP: 31, THP; 52, FP: 48, Q: 45, Trinella: 132, Exacta: 835. Favourite: The Athabasca.

Owner: Mrs. Esha N. Hariraj. Trainer: Warren Singh.

Jackpot: Rs. 775 (331 tkts); Runner-up: 192 (571 tkts); Treble (i): 378 (21 tkts); (ii): 105 (116 tkts).

