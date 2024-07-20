GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Brook and Ricardo impress

Published - July 20, 2024 07:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

West Brook and Ricardo impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 20)

Outer sand:

600m: Ladylion (Chetan K) 45. Moved on the bit. Silver Strike (Dhanu S) 45. In fine trim. Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy.

1000m: Flash (Sandesh) 1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Continues (M. Naveen), Pursuit Of Wealth (Sai Kiran) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished level.

1200m: Only Dreams (G. Riteesh), Forest Fragrance (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They moved together. Long Lease (Suraj), Priceless Gold (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They finished together. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 60044.5. Shaped well. Icy Wind (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Debonair (Afsar) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Ricardo (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Pharazon (Rozario) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Millbrook (Jagadeesh) 1-43, (1,400-600) 56. Note. West Brook (Akshay) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A pleasing display. Saigon (Sandesh) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings.

1600m: Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved nicely.

Outer sand - July 19:

1200m: Dr Ash (Rozario), Peridot (Salman K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

