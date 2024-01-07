GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Brook and Phenom show out

January 07, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MUMBAI:

West Brook and Phenom showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Wild Thing (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Cyrenaica (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Ariyana Star (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Mazal (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Soup And Sandwich (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Battista (app) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Scaramanga (Zeeshan) 50, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings.

1000m: El Greco (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Market King (S. Amit), Superimpose (R. Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52. 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Marlboro Man (Mustakim) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1600m: West Brook (J. Chinoy) 1-47, 1400/1-32, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Phenom (rb) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Excelled. Pure (P. Dhebe) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Applause (Srinath), San Salvatore (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished a length ahead. Scaramouche (Nazil), Storm (Zeeshan) 1-13, 600/43. Pair easy. Quicker (S. Chinoy) 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.