West Brook and Phenom show out

January 07, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MUMBAI:

West Brook and Phenom showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Wild Thing (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Cyrenaica (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Ariyana Star (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Mazal (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Soup And Sandwich (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Battista (app) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Scaramanga (Zeeshan) 50, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings.

1000m: El Greco (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Market King (S. Amit), Superimpose (R. Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52. 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Marlboro Man (Mustakim) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1600m: West Brook (J. Chinoy) 1-47, 1400/1-32, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Phenom (rb) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Excelled. Pure (P. Dhebe) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Applause (Srinath), San Salvatore (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished a length ahead. Scaramouche (Nazil), Storm (Zeeshan) 1-13, 600/43. Pair easy. Quicker (S. Chinoy) 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.