West Brook and Chopin catch the eye

December 29, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MUMBAI:

West Brook and Chopin caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sandman (V. Bunde), Helsinki (app) 40. They were level.

800m: Enlightened (Mosin) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. 2/y/o Golden Goose (Mustakim), Fantastic Flare (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Athenian (S. Kamble) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Capucine (Kaviraj), Bugatti (Chouhan) 56, 600/43. They were easy. 2/y/o Storm Cloud (Mustakim), Mighty Thunder (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Former finished well clear. 2/y/os Perfect Light (Mansoor), Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze (Saba) 55, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Empower (Mosin), Liam (P. Shinde) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Sloane Square (Saba) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/51, 600/37. Pressed. 2/y/os The Panther (Chouhan), Doron (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/43. Former was superior.

1200m: Golden Glow (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Jade (C. Umesh), Racing Romance (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/43. Both were easy. Decacorn (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Generosity (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well.

1600m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. West Brook (J. Chinoy) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively.