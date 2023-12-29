GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Brook and Chopin catch the eye

December 29, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MUMBAI:

West Brook and Chopin caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sandman (V. Bunde), Helsinki (app) 40. They were level.

800m: Enlightened (Mosin) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. 2/y/o Golden Goose (Mustakim), Fantastic Flare (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Athenian (S. Kamble) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Capucine (Kaviraj), Bugatti (Chouhan) 56, 600/43. They were easy. 2/y/o Storm Cloud (Mustakim), Mighty Thunder (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Former finished well clear. 2/y/os Perfect Light (Mansoor), Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze (Saba) 55, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Empower (Mosin), Liam (P. Shinde) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Sloane Square (Saba) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/51, 600/37. Pressed. 2/y/os The Panther (Chouhan), Doron (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/43. Former was superior.

1200m: Golden Glow (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Jade (C. Umesh), Racing Romance (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/43. Both were easy. Decacorn (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Generosity (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well.

1600m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. West Brook (J. Chinoy) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.