Well Speaking and Mont Blanc shine

July 08, 2022 18:50 IST

July 08, 2022 18:50 IST

Well Speaking and Mont Blanc shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 8) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Herring (Santosh), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 42. Former was two lengths better. Mont Blanc (S. Chinoy) 38. Moved well. Golden Lioness (Shelar) 43. Easy. Expedition (Jaykumar) 41. Moved freely. The Awakening (Shelar) 39. Moved fluently. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 40. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Thunder Clap (Nirmal) 57, 600/41. Responded well. Exemplify (Santosh) 56, 600/41. Good. Fiery Red (Nirmal) 56, 600/41. Worked well. Arc De Triomphe (Santosh) 58, 600/43. Easy. Zip Along (Chinoy) 57, 600/42. Moved freely. Agostini Carracci (rb) 58, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Well Speaking (A. Prakash) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Shaped well. Petronia (Nazil) 1-13, 600/43. Easy.

Noted on July 7 — Inner sand:

800m: Champers On Ice (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Good work. Successor (Vinod), Chancellor (Mosin) 54, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Habibi (Mosin), Rastafarian (Vinod) 58, 600/45. Pair level.

Noted on July 6 — Inner sand:

800m: Exemplify (Nirmal) 57, 600/42. Easy. Beemer (S.G. Prasad), Sky Fall (Vinod) 52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), It’s My Time (Mosin) 54, 600/41. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Goldiva (S.G. Prasad), Intense Belief (Vinod) 54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Balenciaga (Vinod), Fashion Icon (S.G. Prasad) 55, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Rodrigo (Vinod), Love Warrior (Ayyar) 53, 600/40. Former was superior. Victoria Peak (S.G. Prasad), Raffaello (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior.

Noted on July 5 — Inner sand:600m: Son Of A Gun (rb) 42. Easy. Bold Advance (app) 42. Easy. Esperanza (rb) 39. Moved freely. 800m: Majestic Warrior (rb) 56, 600/41. Worked well. High Spirit (rb) 57, 600/41. Easy. Murwarra Princess (S.Sunil), Anoushka (S. Amit) 56, 600/41. Pair level. The Protector (P. Naidu), Fortune Teller (rb) 55, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dowsabel (S. Amit), Nusrat (S. Sunil) 55, 600/41. They finished level freely. Sky Hawk (P. Naidu), Toofan (S. Amit) 54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Desert Fire (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Cupido (rb), Lord Murphy (rb) 57, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Power Of Thor (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Easy. Dufy (S. Amit) 57, 600/43. Easy. Red Dust (A. Prakash), Magneto (S. Amit) 55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Sim Sim (P. Naidu), Arrow Point (S. Amit) 54, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Joaquin (rb) 54, 600/38. Moved well.

Noted on July 4 — Inner sand:800m: Super King (rb), Expedition (S.J. Sunil) and Amber Knight (Peter) 56, 600/42. Trio moved level freely. Mystical Rose (S.J. Sunil), Immortal Love (Peter) 54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Mozelle (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Silver Bells (Shelar), My Treasure (S.J. Sunil) 1-12, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. The Awakening (Shelar), Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was superior. Mystic Bay (Peter), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front.