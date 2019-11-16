Races

Well Connected, Star And Garter, Bostonia, Salazaar, Prevalent Force and Mystic Flame excel

Well Connected, Star And Garter, Bostonia, Salazaar, Prevalent Force and Mystic Flame excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 16).

Inner sand:

600m: Buscadero (Shinde) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Mahanati (Shinde) 1-7, 600/40. Stretched out well.

1200m: Starry Wind (Irvan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Gallic (rb) 44.5. Easy. Amazing Angel (Jagadeesh) 44. Strode out well. Sultana (I. Chisty) 45.5. Easy. Turf Magic (Donoghue) 44. In fine trim. A 2-y-o (Air Support - Senora Bella) (Antony), Flaming Road (S. John) 44.5. They finished level. Mighty Red (Donoghue) 43. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Air Support - Capresse) (S. John), Canotina (Antony) 44. They shaped well. Hope Island (Antony), Ocean Dumes (S. John) 44.5. They moved freely. Arabian Mist (S. John), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Chase The Sun) (Antony) 44.5. They moved well. A 2-y-o (Burden Of Proof - Showin Off) (S. John), a 2-y-o (Eljohar - Immortal Story) (Antony) 45. They finished together. Impavid (Antony) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Apollo Bay (Shiva K) 1-15, 600/44. Worked well. Firestone (rb), Duty Call (rb) 1-15, 600/44. They finished level. Indian Brahmos (Chetan G) 1-15, 600/44. Strode out well. Another Rainbow (rb), Turf Prospector (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Diamond Rays (Aliyar) 1-14, 600/46. Easy. Winning Heart (Sai Kiran) 1-14, 600/42. Moved impressively. Ocean Park (Arshad) 1-16, 600/44.5. Easy.

1200m: Bostonia (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Show Girl (Qureshi), Sun Splash (Vaibhav) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Former moved better. Majestic Heroine (rb), Harley Quinn (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished a length ahead. Cuban Pete (R. Marshall) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings. Stari Grad (rb), Estella (rb) 1-26, 1-11, 600/43. They impressed. Mystic Flame (Irvan) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A good display. Dr Logan (Vaibhav), Fiorenzo (Qureshi) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Palm Reader (Qureshi) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. In fine condition. Kirkwood (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. A fine display. Aleef (Prabhakaran) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved well. Alberetta (S. Shareef), Grecian Light (Anjar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. They finished level. Prevalent Force (R. Pradeep) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Bold Move (S. Shareef) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Varsha ( Jagadeesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Bernardini (Anjar), Lycurgus (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - One Punch) (Indrajeet), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Laserre) (R. Marshall) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Well Connected (N. Rajesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display. Knight Templar (N. Rajesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Tazahum - Star Of Soho) (Vaibhav) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. One to note. Star And Garter (S. John), Cavaliere (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Treasure Striker (rb), Ashwa Raftar (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They finished level. Salazaar (S. Shareef) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively.

