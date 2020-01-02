Races

Well Connected, Snowdon and Rorito please

Well Connected, Snowdon and Rorito pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 2)

Outer sand:

600m: Top News (Rayan), Awesome Princess (Khurshad) 45. Former finished well ahead. Caracas (A. Imran), Little Joe (Rayan) 43.5. They shaped well. Bombix (Vaibhav), Lightning Charlie (Kiran Rai) 46. Former moved better.

1000m: Rorito (rb) 1-12, 600/42.5. Impressed. Ice Floe (rb) 1-13, 600/46. Easy. Fantastic App (Jagadeesh), a 3-y-o (Ravel - Amalfi) (Irvan) 1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Blackhawk (rb) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Musterion (Donoghue) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Silent Trigger (A. Ramu) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Snowdon (Aliyar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. In pink of condition.

1400m: Knight Templar (rb) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/47.5. Eased up in the last part. Well Connected (Aliyar) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/43. A fine display. King Creole (rb), Ekalavya (Aliyar) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Gate practice —- inner sand:

1400m: Rani Jindan (Arul), Sporting Memories (rb), Code Of Honour (Aliyar) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52. First two named were the pick while the last named slowly out. Papparazi (rb), Sherwin (Suraj), General Patton (Antony) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 50. First two named were the pick. Buscadero (Shinde), Rum Runner (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56. They jumped out well. Power Of Shambhala (Chetan G), Desert Gold (Anjar) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out. Flaming Road (Antony), Phoenix Surprise (Rayan), Senora Bianca (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51. First named impressed. Zafrina (rb) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well.

