Well Connected, Profound, Star Superior, Aferpi and Dream Catcher excel

Well Connected, Profound, Star Superior, Aferpi and Dream Catcher excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 27)

Inner sand:

600m: Desert Combat (I. Chisty) 40.5. Moved well.

1000m: Into The Grove (rb) 1-6.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Ideological (rb) 44.5. Easy. Capital Gain (Noornabi) 45. Easy. Indian Empress (M. Naveen) 44.5. In fine trim. Ultimate Choice (Kiran Rai) 45.5. Moved freely. Baltimore (S. John), Find (Antony) 43. Former pleased. Phoenix Surprise (Antony), Ocean Dunes (S. John) 45. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Tequila Tornado (David Allan) 1-15, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Profound (David Egan), Fantastic App (Irvan) 1-9, 600/41.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Halfsies (Rayan) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Dream Catcher (Shiva K) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Sherwin (S. John), General Patton (Antony) 1-16, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Paparazzi (S. John), Canotina (Antony) 1-14, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Queen Regnant (Donoghue), Filcka (Ashok) 1-16, 600/46. Former moved better.

1200m: Tzar (Raja Rao), Silver Swift (T.S. Jodha) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Aferpi (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved attractively. Star Superior (Suraj), Armenia (S. Hussain) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Donna Bella (Mrs. Silva) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Ruler Of Nation (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Diamond Rays (Md. Aliyar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Moved freely. Well Connected (David Allan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Snowdon (David Allan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Winall (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved impressively. Southern Ruler (Donoghue), Three Wishes (Ashok) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former pleased.