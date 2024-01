Waytogo, Ugly Truth, Yazh and Brook Magic impress

January 28, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Waytogo, Ugly Truth, Yazh and Brook Magic impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Jan. 28).

Outer sand:

600m: Southern Lad (rb), Secret Pearl (rb) 47.5. They were easy. 800m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Fiat Justitia (rb), a 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Exemplary) (Koshi Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/48. They moved freely.

1000m: Yazh (Hindu Singh) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/43. Strode out well. The Awakening (S. Imran) 1-17.5, 800/58.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) Preakness (S. Imran) 1-17, 800/58, 600/42.5. They moved well and finished level. Voyager (rb), Saro Dot Com (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Jahzara (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/58, 600/47. Urged.

Inner sand:

600m: Jack Richer (rb) 48. Queen Of Fame (rb) 47.5.

800m: This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Renegade (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Easy.

1000m: Sheer Rock (Inayat), Off Shore Breeze (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. They moved freely. Brook Magic (S. Kabdhar) 1-8, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Daiyamondo (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44. They finished together. O Hansini (Koshi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Ugly Truth (Shyam Kumar) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43. Impressed. Waytogo (rb) 1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Clear Tone (rb) 1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Rhiannon (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Unextended. Twinkelinhereyes (Koshi Kumar), a 3-y-o (Shifting Power - Bon Ton) (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.

1200m: Wind Symbol (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 44.5. Eased up.

1400m: Gandolfini (P. Vikram) 1-45.5, 1200/1-26, 1000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. Stretched out well.

