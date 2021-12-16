Waytogo, The Intimidator and Inkonito work well

CHENNAI:

Waytogo, The Intimidator and Inkonito worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 16).

Outer sand:

600m: Roman Senator (rb) 44.

800m: Roka (Md. Feroz) 1-1, 600/43.5. Easy. Butterfly (Shaliyar Khan) 1-1.5, 600/44. Easy. Mezcal (P. Vikram) 56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended.

1000m: Waytogo (P. Vikram) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Inkonito (C. Umesh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Stretched out well. Euphoric (N. Jodha), Arctic Bay (Santosh G) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. They finished level. Manzoni (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/44. Niggled. The Intimidator (C. Umesh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. In fine trim.

1200m: Oberon (Shaliyar Khan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 800/59/5, 600/48. Eased up.

Inner sand:

600m: Santa Clara (N. Jodha) 41.5. Well in hand. Anatolia (C. Umesh) 47.5. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 40. In fine condition. Proposed (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Constant Variable (M.S. Deora), Military Regiment (N. Jodha) 56, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and ended two lengths ahead. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 56, 600/43. In fine condition. Oui Sauvage (M.S. Deora) 54.5, 600/41. In good condition. Roger O’More (Shaliyar Khan) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Windermere (M.S. Deora), Starscript (rb) 54, 600/41. Former extended and finished well in front. Supreme Angel (Santosh G), Beejay (N. Jodha) 58.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Nimfea) (rb), M S G Fantasy (rb) 57, 600/42. They finished together. Despacito (P. Vikram) 56.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Dancarino (P. Vikram) 1-3, 600/48. Radiant Joy (Sai Vamsi), Fast Play (Koshi Kumar), Queen Justitia (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Lebua (P. Sai Kumar), Santamarina (M. Bhaskar) 1-1, 600/46. Durango (Sai Vamsi), Santosa (Koshi Kumar) 1-1, 600/45.5. Senora Bianca (M. Bhaskar), Sheer Elegance (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Electric (rb) 1-0, 600/47.

1000m: Terminator (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (S. Kamble) 1-18.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They were easy and level. Shez R Star (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Conscious Keeper (Shaliyar Khan) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43.5. Cavallo Vincente (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Well in hand. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43.5. In good shape. Rubirosa (rb), Bienfaisant (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Former finished three in front. Golden Merina (M. Bhaskar) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Easy. Chief Commander (Inayat), Queen Of Venice (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45. Nagada (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39.5. Pleased. Kay Star (rb), King Roger (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They worked well. Lady Santana (rb), Golden Strike (Santosh G) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. Latter moved better and finished two lengths in front. Arctic Star (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Moved impressively.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (rb), Wisaka (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Once You Go Back (P. Vikram), King Louis (C. Umesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/56, 600/41.5. Former showed out.

Mock race

1200m: Angelino (C. Umesh), Ms. Boss (Ashhad Asbar), Golden Era (Santosh G), Knight Envied (Akshay Kumar), Succession (Yash Narredu), Royal Pearl (Shahar Babu), Royal Aristocrat (Nakhat Singh) and Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) won by: 3, 4-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 15.14s.