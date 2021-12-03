Watchmystars for Prince Ardent Trophy

BENGALURU:

03 December 2021 00:30 IST

Watchmystars, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Prince Ardent Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (Dec. 3). False rails (average width of 8m from 1,600m to the winning post)

1. SMARTY JONES PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 2-30 p.m.: 1. Defining Power (1) Dhanu Singh 57, 2. Klockner (5) Darshan 57, 3. Linkin Park (3) J.H. Arul 57, 4. Noble Ruler (9) Kiran Rai 57, 5. Sacrament (8) Neeraj 57, 6. Windstorm (6) Yash 57, 7. Divine Blessings (4) Antony Raj 55.5, 8. Icelandic (7) Akshay Kumar 55.5 and 9. Love (2) Arshad Alam 55.5.

1. SACRAMENT, 2. WINDSTROM, 3. ICELANDIC

2. MAHANADI PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Amalfi Sunrise (9) Arshad 62, 2. Glorious Dancer (1) S. Saqlain 60.5, 3. Impelling Power (7) Darshan 60, 4. Arabian Mist (10) S. John 59.5, 5. Mrs Thatcher (5) Neeraj 58.5, 6. Adela (12) Nazerul 58, 7. Niche Cannabis (8) Vishal Bunde 58, 8. Shan E Azeem (6) Dhanu Singh 58, 9. Ozark (4) R. Manish 57.5, 10. Altair (3) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 11. Iconic Princess (2) Indrajeet Singh 54.5 and 12. Skiathos (11) J.H. Arul 54.5.

1. ARABIAN MIST, 2. IMPELLING POWER, MRS THATCHER

3. DARIA DAULAT TROPHY (2,000m), rated 20 to 45, 3-30: 1. Antibes (3) S. John 60, 2. Scintillating Lass (1) J.H. Arul 60, 3. Candlelightqueen (2) Vinod Shinde 57, 4. Pissarro (6) Akshay Kumar 51.5, 5. Faith Of Success (4) Neeraj 51 and 6. Secret Of Life (5) P.P. Dhebe 51.

1. PISSARRO, 2. ANTIBES

4. PRINCE ARDENT TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Kvasir (3) L.A. Rozario 60, 2. Regal Music (2) B. Nayak 60, 3. Watchmystars (7) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 4. Donna Bella (1) Salman Khan 57, 5. Priceless Gold (6) Yash 56.5, 6. Miniver Rose (9) Vishal Bunde 56, 7. Wings Of Desire (4) Arshad 56, 8. The Strength (8) Arvind Kumar 54 and 9. Musterion (5) Kiran Rai 53.

1. WATCHMYSTARS, 2. PRICELESS GOLD, 3. MINIVER ROSE

5. TUNGABHADRA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Drusilla (3) J.H. Arul 60, 2. General Patton (1) Antony Raj 56, 3. Palm Reader (2) B. Nayak 56, 4. Amazonite (4) Salman Khan 55.5, 5. Smithsonian (6) Vishal Bunde 55.5, 6. Four Wheel Drive (9) Akshay Kumar 55, 7. Fernet Branca (7) R. Marshall 54, 8. Flaming Orange (10) Arvind Kumar 54, 9. Chain Of Thoughts (8) Dhanu Singh 51.5 and 10. Hitomi Sukuma (5) Rajesh Kumar 51.5.

1. FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, 2. CHAIN OF THOUGHTS, 3. DRUSILLA

6. TUNGABHADRA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Allabouther (1) J.H. Arul 60, 2. Jack Ryan (6) Likith Appu 60, 3. Arlette (3) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 4. Garamond (2) P.S. Chouhan 57.5, 5. Memoriter (9) Chethan K 57.5, 6. Exclusive Mandate (4) Nazerul 56, 7. Skyfire (8) P. Surya 56, 8. Classic Charm (7) Kiran Rai 55.5 and 9. Definitive (5) P. Siddaraju 55.

1. ARLETTE, 2. ALLABOUTHER, 3. GARAMOND

Days best: WATCHMYSTARS

Double: SACRAMENT — FOUR WHEEL DRIVE

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Treble (i): 1, 2, and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.