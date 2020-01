Watchmyscript wins feature event

Irfan Ghatala trained Watchmyscript (Irvan up) won the Bangalore Race Course 157th Year Commemoration Trophy, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Jan 25). The winner is owned by Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. Nitin Kumar Adiga, Mr. Irfan Ghatala and Mr. G. Surendranath. Jockey Akshay Kumar made it treble in today’s races.

The results

1. PARFAIT AMOUR TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: KING OF THE SAND (C. Umesh) 1, Desert Combat (S. John) 2, Super Gladiator (A. Imran) 3 and Up Front (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Queen Isabella. 2-1/2, Hd and 1-3/4. 1m 13.15s. ₹103 (w), 25, 14 and 13 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 37, FP: 310, Q: 77, Trinella: 768 and 371, Exacta: 2,802 and 1,514. Favourite: Desert Combat. Owners: Mr. K.P.G. Appu & Mr. Dilip R Ranka. Trainer: K.P.G. Appu.

2. RAICHUR TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: AMAZING ANGEL (Arshad) 1, Dreams United (Sai Kumar) 2, Brown Bess (P. Surya) 3 and Agnar (S. John) 4. 1/2, 5-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 26.26s. ₹41 (w), 17, 16 and 42 (p), SHP: 49, THP: 84, FP: 246, Q: 146, Trinella: 2,157 and 970, Exacta: 5,153 and 2,209. Favourite: Amazing Angel. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

3. PARFAIT AMOUR TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: SKYFIRE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Debonair (A. Imran) 2, Genuine Star (Mark) 3 and Estella (I. Chisty) 4. Not run: Queen Of Sands. 4-1/2, 3-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 12.33s. ₹13 (w), 11, 15 and 22 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 40, FP: 25, Q: 26, Trinella: 77 and 55, Exacta: 226 and 71. Favourite: Skyfire. Owners: Mr. Harakchand C. Gandhi & Mr. B. Prithviraj. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

4. SOHNA STUD TROPHY (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 6-y-o & over: OPTIMISTICAPPROACH (A. Imran) 1, Princeazeem (Akshay Kumar) 2, Morrane Gabriella (Khurshad Alam) 3 and Reczai (S. John) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 25.53s. ₹17 (w), 12, 28 and 150 (p), SHP: 83, THP: 322, FP: 150, Q: 114, Trinella: 3,329 and 2,695, Exacta: 41,496 and 5,081. Favourite: Optimisticapproach. Owners: Mr. Nitin Himmatmal Jain & Mr. Jatin Laxmikant Trivedi. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

5. SRIKANTADATTA NARASIMHARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 & above: CERISE NOIR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Kvasir (C. Umesh) 2, Air Command (S. John) 3 and Set To Win (Sai Kumar) 4. 1, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m 11.91s. ₹33 (w), 14, 19 and 25 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 57, FP: 181, Q: 124, Trinella: 1,552 and 562, Exacta: 9,223 and 10,870. Favourite: Commodus. Owners: M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF) rep by. Mr. Niraj Tyagi & Mr. Vikas Sachdeva. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. BANGALORE RACE COURSE 157TH YEAR COMMEMORATION TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): WATCHMYSCRIPT (Irvan) 1, Big Sur (David Allan) 2, Sakura (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Shesmyscript (C. Umesh) 4. 3, 2-1/2 and Lnk. 1m 34.97s. ₹97 (w), 38 and 11 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 38, FP: 228, Q: 56, Trinella: 629 and 607, Exacta: 2,083 and 609. Favourite: Big Sur. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. Nitin Kumar Adiga, Mr. Irfan Ghatala and Mr. G. Surendranath. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

7. B.N. GUDIYAPPA BANGALORE WINTER MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): NISUS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Cavallini (C. Umesh) 2, Anne Boleyn (A. Imran) 3 and Rule Of Engagement (Trevor) 4. 3-3/4. 4-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 12.10s. ₹26 (w), 15 and 20 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 31, FP: 172, Q: 99, Trinella: 302 and 103, Exacta: 689 and 568. Favourite: Anne Boleyn. Owner: Mr. Vishal Kamal Doctor. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. RAICHUR TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: WINNING FORCE (Arshad) 1, King Creole (David Allan) 2, Proudwish (Sai Vamshi) 3 and Admiral One (Jagadeesh) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 27.06s. ₹42 (w), 17, 15 and 26 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 68, FP: 123, Q: 53, Trinella: 805 and 458, Exacta: 5,929 and 3,388. Favourite: King Creole. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

Jackpot: ₹19,913 (29 tkts); Runner-up: 1,431 (173 tkts); Treble (i): 65 (343 tkts); (ii): 3,169 (nine tkts).