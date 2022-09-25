Watch My Stride tipped for feature event

September 25, 2022 00:30 IST

The four-year-old gelding Watch My Stride, who retains his winning form, should repeat the performance in the P.V.G. Raju Memorial Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Sept. 25) races.

1. JATPROLE CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 1.15 p.m.: 1. China Town (2) Gaurav Singh 56, 2. Golden Inzio (9) Kuldeep Singh 56, 3. Life Is Good (7) Koushik 56, 4. Power Ranger (11) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Shubhrak (10) D.S. Deora 56, 6. Alabama (8) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 7. City Of Hustle (6) G. Naresh 54.5, 8. Creative Art (3) Santosh Raj 54.5, 9. God Is Kind (5) Afroz Khan 54.5, 10. Swiss Girl (1) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 11. Temptations (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5.

1. SWISS GIRL, 2. TEMPTATIONS, 3. POWER RANGER

2. NAWAB SULTAN ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.45: 1. Speaking Of Love (1) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Winning Streak (4) Afroz Khan 58.5, 3. City Cruise (5) Nakhat Singh 57, 4. Shah Of Iran (7) P. Sai Kumar 57, 5. Superstellar (2) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 6. Dillon (3) B. Nikhil 54 and 7. Raisina Hill (6) D.S. Deora 52.5.

1. SPEAKING OF LOVE, 2. WINNING STREAK, 3. CITY CRUISE

3. P.V.G. RAJU MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 2.15: 1. Watch My Stride (2) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Premier Action (4) Afroz Khan 59.5, 3. Kesariya Balam (7) M. Madhu Babu 56.5, 4. Red Snaper (5) Kuldeep Singh 56, 5. Soloist (6) Gaurav Singh 55, 6. Trump Star (1) B.R. Kumar 53.5 and 7. Staridar (3) Santosh Raj 52.5.

1. WATCH MY STRIDE, 2. SOLOIST, 3. PREMIER ACTION

4. S.N. REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.45: 1. DRD (5) Deepak Singh 60.5, 2. Bugsy (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 3. Gregor Clegane (4) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 4. Bandit King (2) Kiran Naidu 56, 5. City Of Bliss (8) B.R. Kumar 56, 6. Black Onyx (—), 7. Bedford (9) Santosh Raj 54.5, 8. Ambitious Star (7) R.S. Jodha 53.5, 9. Angelita (3) Afroz Khan 53.5 and 10. Vision Of Rose (6) G. Naresh 50.

1. CITY OF BLISS, 2. BEDFORD, 3. DRD

5. JATPROLE CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.15: 1. Acrobat (11) Surya Prakash 56, 2. Desert Sultan (10) Gaurav Singh 56, 3. Hugh Capet (1) D.S. Deora 56, 4. Mr. Perfect (8) Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Protocol (5) Mohit Singh 56, 6. Soorya Vahan (12) Md. Ismail 56, 7. Chica Bonita (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 8. Ella Eldingar (7) Aneel 54.5, 9. N R I Angel (4) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 10. Once I Come (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 11. Role Model (6) Nakhat Singh 54.5 and 12. White Roses (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. ONCE I COME, 2. WHITE ROSES, 3. ACROBAT

6. MAJOR GENERAL NAWAB KHUSRU JUNG BAHADUR MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Alpine Girl (2) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Sweet Melody (9) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. Virangna (11) B.R. Kumar 59.5, 4. Hip Hop (5) R.S. Jodha 58.5, 5. Horse O’ War (6) Mukesh Kumar 58, 6. Lifetime (7) Surya Prakash 58, 7. N R I Ruby (3) Santosh Raj 57.5, 8. Space Time (12) Aneel 57.5, 9. Good Tidings (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 10. Sea Of Class (8) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 11. AR Superior (10) Kiran Naidu 53.5, 12. Paree (13) Rafique Sk. 53.5 and 13. That’s My Way (1) Afroz Khan 53.

1. HORSE O’ WAR, 2. GOOD TIDINGS, 3. ALPINE GIRL

7. RAJA SAHEB OF CHALLAPALLI MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.15: 1. Rhythm Selection (10) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Cabello (8) P. Sai Kumar 57.5, 3. Mind Reader (6) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 4. Sporting Smile (9) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 5. N R I Blue (4) B.R. Kumar 55, 6. Star Cruise (7) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 7. Aiza (2) Aneel 54, 8. Above The Law (1) Md. Ismail 53, 9. Baisa (5) D.S. Deora 51 and 10. I Am Superman (3) B. Nikhil 51.

1. N R I BLUE, 2. STAR CRUISE, 3. SPORTING SMILE

8. RAJA SAHEB OF CHALLAPALLI MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. Ok Boss (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Golden Forza (4) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 3. Silk (3) Santosh Raj 59.5, 4. Briar Ridge (5) Suraj Narredu 59, 5. Top Diamond (9) Mukesh Kumar 59, 6. Cash Register (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 7. Royal Pal (1) R.S. Jodha 55.5, 8. Blazing Jupiter (6) Aneel 54 and 9. Soorya Kiran (2) Md. Ismail 53.

1. BRIAR RIDGE, 2. CASH REGISTER, 3. OK BOSS

Day’s Best: SPEAKING OF LOVE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.