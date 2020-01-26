War Hammer wins Derby in style to maintain unbeaten streak

Prasanna Kumar-trained War Hammer (Suraj up) won the Shree Meenakshi Sundereshwara Bangalore Derby, the stellar attraction at the races held here on Sunday (Jan. 26). The winner is owned by Dr C.A. Prashanth, Mr. Gautam Basapa, Mr. Manjunath B.S and Mr. Apana Subaiya P. Trainer Neil Darashah had a treble for the day.

Suraj, who confidently kept War Hammer in second last position till the bend (sixth at home stretch), started manoeuvring from the outside and came up with giant strides to overtake Anjeze near the 200m. It was the unbeaten horse’s seventh win in as many races.

The BTC felicitated Jockey Suraj Naredu for completing his 2000th win recently at Hyderabad.

1. SADDLE UP CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 20: LE MARC (Nazerul) 1, Sun Splash (C. Umesh) 2, Apollo Bay (Kiran Rai) 3 and Ruler Of Nation (Trevor) 4. 4-1/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 13.84s. ₹156 (w), 34, 13 and 20 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 45, FP: 877, Q: 223, Trinella: 3,100 and 1,476, Exacta: 8,359 and 3,257. Favourite: Ruler Of Nation. Owners: Mr. J.A. Khan & Mr. Neil Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

2. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: SEA OF CORTEZ (Nazerul) 1, Chantelle (Akshay Kumar) 2, Star Sapphire (Suraj) 3 and Augustina (C. Umesh) 4. Not run: Nostradamus. 1-3/4, 2-1/2 and 4. 1m, 25.75s. ₹64 (w), 17, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 37, FP: 278, Q: 108, Trinella: 442 and 171, Exacta: 637 and 250. Favourite: Star Sapphire. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Roopesh S & Mrs. Anneka Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): GENERAL PATTON (Suraj) 1, Drusilla (I. Chisty) 2, Limited Source (R. Marshall) 3 and Sporting Memories (David Allan) 4. Snk, 3-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.44s. ₹20 (w), 12, 17 and 70 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 135, FP: 93, Q: 77, Trinella: 4,511 and 3,437, Exacta: 7,469 and 1,746. Favourite: General Patton. Owners: Mr. Arun Alagappan, Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria & Mr. Gurpal Singh. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: COSMIC FEELING (A. Imran) 1, Goodwill Warrior (Vinod Shinde) 2, Custom Cut (David Egan) 3 and Red Indian (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Happy Dancing. 1, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 27.30s. ₹25 (w), 12, 42 and 15 (p), SHP: 138, THP: 30, FP: 878, Q: 837, Trinella: 2,363 and 734, Exacta: 1,38,784. Favourite: Legendary Princess. Owners: Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Mr. Neil Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

5. R.W.I.T.C CUP (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: MUSTERION (Donoghue) 1, Karadeniz (A. Imran) 2, Another Rainbow (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Armin (M. Naveen) 4. 1, Shd and 2. 1m, 25.11s. ₹59 (w), 18, 77 and 150 (p), SHP: 231, THP: 280, FP: 4,994, Q: 2,201, Trinella: 75,045 and 32,162, Exacta: 1,55,904 (carried over). Favourite: On The Trot. Owners: Mr. N. Swaroop Kumar, Mr. Sultan Singh, Mr. Manjunath Urs M.C and Mr. Aravind Ganapathy. Trainer: G. Aravind.

6. INDIAN REPUBLIC TROPHY (1,200m), rated 75 & above: SAINT PETERSBURG (Trevor) 1, Diamond Rays (Srinath) 2, Attorney General (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Silver Ikon (A. Imran) 4. Not run: Kerazano. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 10.67s. ₹36 (w), 22 and 16 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 42, FP: 119, Q: 59, Trinella: 224 and 121, Exacta: 525 and 264. Favourite: Diamond Rays. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. SHREE MEENAKSHI SUNDERESHEWARA BANGALORE DERBY (2,400m), 4-y-o, (Terms): WAR HAMMER (Air Support-Soviet Lake) Suraj 1, ANJEZE (Win Legend-Angelique) David Egan 2, HERE AND NOW (Saamidd-Lambency) A. Imran 3 and SPEEDSTER (Pinson-Tinkerbell) Akshay Kumar 4. Not run: Streaming Gold. 4, 1-1/2 and 4-1/4. 2m, 28.86s. ₹17 (w), 11, 13 and 22 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 40, FP: 41, Q: 29, Trinella: 164 and 111, Exacta: 418 and 166. Favourite: War Hammer. Owners: Dr C.A. Prashanth, Mr. Gautam Basapa, Mr. Manjunath B.S and Mr. Apana Subaiya P. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. T.B. HANUMANTHARAJ MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,000m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: SHOW GIRL (Vaibhav) 1, Incitatus (R. Manish) 2, Grey Channel (Trevor) 3 and Fictioneer (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Astral Force. 1, 1 and 1-3/4. 2m, 07.55s. ₹206 (w), 41, 51 and 12 (p), SHP: 151, THP: 50, FP: 5,299, Q: 4,684, Trinella: 23,003 and 4,225, Exacta: 1,13,294 (carried over) and 48,554. Favourite: Grey Channel. Owners: Mrs. Mahima Shailesh, Dr. Dayananda Pai. P, Mr. Daulat Chhabria and Mrs. Vedashree Madhusudan. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

9. SADDLE UP CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 20: SHIVALIK SHOW (Arshad) 1, Phoenix Reached (Jagadeesh) 2, Song And Dance (Trevor) 3 and Blackhawk (S. John) 4. Not run: Bravado and Apthamitra. 2-1/2, 2-1/2 and 3. 1m, 14.03s. ₹21 (w), 11, 19 and 15 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 40, FP: 85, Q: 69, Trinella: 337 and 123, Exacta: 1,050 and 370. Favourite: Shivalik Show. Owners: Mr. Nirmal Singh & Mr. S. Thiruppathy. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

Jackpot: ₹31,238 (35 tkts.); Runner-up: 3,347 (140 tkts.); Treble (i): 7,944 (two tkts.); (ii): 957 (26 tkts.); (iii): 901 (46 tkts.).