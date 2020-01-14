War Hammer, Shining Rock, Dream Chaser, Blue Moon, Countrys Jewel and Jack Ryan excel

War Hammer, Shining Rock, Dream Chaser, Blue Moon, Countrys Jewel and Jack Ryan excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan 14)

Outer sand:

600m: Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj) 45. Easy. Akasi (Mark), Golden Vision (Suraj) 45.5. They finished together. Corybantic (Chetan K) 43. Worked well. George Burling (B. Harish), Sir Jersey (S. John) 45. They moved on the bit. Subha Ka Tara (M. Naveen) 45.5. Moved freely. Desert Mirage (Manish R) 43. Shaped well. Impeccable (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Debonair (Arshad), Karadeniz (Nazerul) 1-10, 600/42.5. They pleased. Fierce Fighter (Arshad), Queen Isabella (Nazerul) 1-14, 600/44. They moved well. A 3-y-o (Ravel - Amalfi) (Suraj), Magic Stream (R. Pradeep) 1-11, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Carmine (R. Marshall), Valour (Indrajeet) 1-14, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Armenia (Mark) 1-14.5, 600/45. Easy. Kingsfield (S. Hussain) 1-15, 600/44.5. Note.

1200m: Dream Chaser (Kiran Rai) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Countrys Jewel (Naveen K), Jack Ryan (T.S. Jodha) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Blue Moon (T.S. Jodha) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Stormy Knight (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Bellator (Indrajeet), Katana (R. Marshall) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Singhsaab (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Shining Rock (Kiran Rai), Richmond Hill (P. Ramesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Royal Crystal (S. John) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1800m: War Hammer (Suraj) 2-12, 1,600/1-53.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine nick.