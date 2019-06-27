War Hammer, Roberta, Knotty Oak, Wizard Of Stocks, Lightning Bolt and Trafalgar impress

War Hammer, Roberta, Knotty Oak, Wizard Of Stocks, Lightning Bolt and Trafalgar impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 27)

Inner sand:

600m: Kvasir (Srinath) 40. In fine condition.

1200m: War Hammer (P. Trevor), Astral Force (Antony) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Trafalgar (Suraj) 42.5. Moved attractively. Singhsaab (Dhanu S) 43. Moved well. Jersey Storm (S. John), Goodwill Warrior (Shobhan) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. King Of The Sand (Arshad) 44. Shaped well. Aferpi (B. Harish) 44.5. Strode out well. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 46. Moved on the bit. Quick Action (Vivek) 43. Moved well.

1000m: So Quick (Yash), Radiant Treasure (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Former finished distance ahead. Corybantic (rb), Orogenesis (Nazerul) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dream Catcher (Shiva K) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Stroke Of Genius (Sai Vamshi) 1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Crack Of Dawn (Sandesh) 1-12, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Lightning Bolt (Zervan), Goat (Irvan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Knotty Oak (Antony), Invicta (Chetan K) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Cracker (Rajesh B) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Corona Del Corsa (Antony), Jersey Legend (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Hukumat (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Impressed. Sacred Roman (Akshay K) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Wizard Of Stocks (Neeraj), Costa Brava (Zervan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Roberta (N.S. Parmar) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A fine display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Siroco (S. John) 1-36, (1,400-600) 56. Jumped out well. Cuban Pete (R. Marshall), Asgardia (P. Trevor), Sir Lancelot (N.S. Paramr) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52. First named impressed. Croziet (R. Pradeep) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Lady Majestic (Akshay), Reference (Dhanu S), Ramon (Asgar) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53.5. First named impressed while the last named stop galloping near 200m. Alexander Burnes (Nazerul) 1-43, (1,400-600) 1-1. Jumped out well. Silver Dew (D. Patel), Meritorious (Bhawani) 1-39, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former impressed.