War Hammer clinches Bangalore 2000 Guineas

Prasanna Kumar-trained War Hammer (Suraj Narredu up) won the Bangalore 2000 Guineas, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Dec. 14). The winner is owned by Dr. C.A. Prashanth, Mr. Gautam Basapa, Mr. Manjunath B.S. and Mr. Apana Subaiya P.

Suraj, who kept War Hammer a handy close last position till the home stretch, started manoeuvring his mount in the last 300m from outside and overtook the longtime leader Northern Alliance near 100m and justified the favourite tag to win comfortably.

The results:

GULBARGA PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20: Debonair (A. Imran) 1, Kanthaka (Rajesh K) 2, Air Force Our (Darshan) 3 and Love Music (S. Shareef) 4. 2-3/4, 2-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 08.42s. ₹15 (w), 12, 11 and 18 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 39, FP: 37, Q: 29, Trinella: 175 and 113, Exacta: 264 and 86. Favourite: Debonair. Owner: Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

MEKEDATU PLATE (2,000m), rated 60 & above: Cosmos (Suraj) 1, Velocidad (Srinath) 2, Corybantic (I. Chisty) 3 and Indian Pharaoh (David Allan) 4. 5-3/4, 4 and 3/4. 2m 05.50s. ₹13 (w), 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 50, FP: 19, Q: 25, Trinella: 174 and 151, Exacta: 268 and 95. Favourite: Cosmos. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

S.V. SUBRAMANIAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 45 to 65: Kvasir (J.H. Arul) 1, Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 2, Silver Dew (Darshan) 3 and Spanish Beauty (S. John) 4. 1, Shd and 2. 1m 13.32s. ₹232 (w), 36, 16 and 29 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 57, FP: 2,046, Q: 624, Trinella: 10,726 and 6,895, Exacta: 95,818 and 20,532. Favourite: Roma Victor. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

AIR FORCE CUP (1,600m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Three Wishes (Donoghue) 1, Marco Polo (Srinath) 2, Casey (Antony) 3 and Spirit Bruce (R. Manish) 4. 2, 3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m 39.52s. ₹26 (w), 15, 10 and 31 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 65, FP: 76, Q: 38, Trinella: 500 and 256, Exacta: 3,305 and 1,175. Favourite: Marco Polo. Owners: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chattinad Charitable Trust rep. by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

BANGALORE 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): WAR HAMMER (Air Support-Soviet Lake) Suraj 1,

NORTHERN ALLIANCE (Gusto-Allonia) David Allan 2,

SOUTHERN RULER (Saamidd-Farha) Donoghue 3 and

ON THE TROT (Win Legend-Windunderherwings) S. John 4.

1-3/4, 3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m 39.35s. ₹12 (w), 11 and 11 (p), SHP: 16, THP: 14, FP: 16, Q: 11, Trinella: 16 and 10. Favourite: War Hammer. Owners: Dr. C.A. Prashanth, Mr. Gautam Basapa, Mr. Manjunath B.S. and Mr. Apana Subaiya P. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

KENTUCKY STAKES (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): Aachen (C. Umesh) 1, Cavaliere (S. John) 2, Musterion (Donoghue) 3 and Asgardia (Suraj) 4. Hd, 1/2 and snk. 1m 13.66s. ₹107 (w), 31, 13 and 21 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 46, FP: 542, Q: 209, Trinella: 1,044 and 575, Exacta: 14,008 and 2,668. Favourite: Cavaliere. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

KRISHNA RAJA SAGARA PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Aleef (A. Vishwanath) 1, Back Of Beyond (Md. Asif Khan) 2, Honey Trap (S. John) 3 and Adios (B. Harish) 4. Not run: Zala Princess. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 27.83s. ₹163 (w), 27, 32 and 16 (p), SHP: 96, THP: 48, FP: 1,166, Q: 1,083, Trinella: 6,443 and 2,259, Exacta: 1,25,600. Favourite: Honey Trap. Owner: Mr. A. Wajid. Trainer: Mahmood Khan.

Jackpot: ₹6,19,801 (one tkts); Runner up: 15,625 (17 tkts); Treble (i): 1,080 (15 tkts); (ii): 9,626 (four tkts).