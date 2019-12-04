Races

War Hammer, Big Sur, Thailand, Royal Crystal, Southern Ruler and Slice Of Heaven excel

War Hammer, Big Sur, Thailand, Royal Crystal, Southern Ruler and Slice Of Heaven excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 4)

Outer sand:

600m: Love Music (T.S. Jodha), Songkran (N. Rajesh) 46. Former finished well ahead. Top News (Raja Rao), Emerald Green (N. Rajesh) 44.5. They finished together. Ultimate Choice (Kiran Rai), Stone House (Manish R) 45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Capstone (Shiva K) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Perfectasther (Ramesh K) 1-16.5, 600/44. Worked well. Radiant Treasure (Mark), Forever Together (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Silver Dew (Ashok) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Royal Crystal (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Big Sur (David Allan) 1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Thailand (S. John) 1-12, 600/42. Pleased. Ideological (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/42. In fine condition, note. Commodus (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Peluche (Chetan G) 1-14, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Spirit Bruce (P. Ramesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Slice Of Heaven (Vaibhav) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved attractively. Smile Of Joy (N. Rajesh), Anne Boleyn (T.S. Jodha) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They finished level. Elite Agent (Irvan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Tazamour (R. Anand), Hitomi Sakuma (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished distance ahead. Torosanto (R. Anand), Handsome Rocky (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former showed out. Southern Ruler (Donoghue) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: War Hammer (Suraj) 1-52, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine nick.

