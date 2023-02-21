HamberMenu
Wall Street, True Faith, Albinus Slainte and Trevalius catch the eye

February 21, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Wall Street, True Faith, Albinus Slainte and Trevalius caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 21).

Inner sand:

1000m: Sheer Bliss (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-7, 600/39.5. They moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Leather Back (R. Pradeep), Born Dancer (Chetan G) 46. They moved freely. Sea Eagle (Likith, Tiger Shark (A. Imran) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Fondness Of You (Shinde) 44. In fine trim. Ricardo (rb) 45.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Crown Witness (Suraj) 1-15, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 1-16.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Roudy (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Queen Spirit (Darshan) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Moved on the bit. True Faith (A. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. A good display. Crown Consort (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (Shinde) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Able One (Jagadesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. In fine trim. Aquamatic (Salman K), Automatic (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former moved better. Slainte (Salman K) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display.

1400m: Albinus (Nazerul), Once You Go Black (R. Pradeep) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former moved fluently and finished two lengths ahead. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. In fine trim.

1600m: Wall Street (Suraj) 1-54, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. An excellent display. Trevalius (R. Pradeep) 1-58, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Marzgovel (Darshan), Pink Jasmine (S.K. Paswan), Kallania (R. Pradeep) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39. First two named were the pick. Queenstown (Likith) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smarty. Nevada Gold (Nazerul), Obsidian (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Champions Way (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Prabhakaran) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Caesars Palace (Indrajeet) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out well. Asagiri (Khurshad), Galaticus (Shinde) 1-25, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished two lengths ahead. Tough Cookie (Salman K), Agera (R. Pradeep), Havelock Cruise (A. Agarwal) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. First named impressed. Jersey Legend (S.K. Paswan), Tiger Mountain (A. Ramu) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. Pleased. Silkwood (Salman K) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 45. Jumped out well. Smithsonian (Darshan), Saigon (Bhawani S) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38. They took a smart jump and finished level. Slice Of Heaven (S.K. Paswan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out well. Etosha (Likith) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Impressed. Aguila (Bhawani S), Spirit Dancer (Darshan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

